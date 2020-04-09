Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offsite Medical Case Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population around the world, the offsite case management marked is expected to grow at significant rates. In addition, growing healthcare spending and the advent of advanced technologies in healthcare and remote healthcare management systems are fuelling market growth. Moreover, high adaptation rates in well-developed regions coupled with high awareness regarding the early intervention of drugs during the medical management is expected to boost the market furthermore. However, the high cost of management systems and the dearth of skilled professionals is believed to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Web-Based Medical Case Management Segment is Anticipated to Grow at Significant Rates

The web-based segment is projected to have traction due to the entry of IT-based healthcare providers and web application based medical management systems. Furthermore, advanced technologies in the segment are fuelling the market growth.

Telephonic medical case management segment is prevalent in underdeveloped and developing countries, whereas web-based case management segment is getting traction in developed countries.

Long term care centres are gaining traction owing to the favourable regulatory policies and low maintenance cost in using offsite management care.

Moreover the growing number of accidents and increasing older population in many regions is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the significant rise in patients with narcotic withdrawal and the growing number of cancer cases are fueling the overall market growth.

North America Projected to Grow at Notable Rates



North America is projected to have notable growth rate over the forecast period. The factors such as availability of large patient pool, rapid advancement in technologies and increasing healthcare spending are responsible for this growth. As per the report of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the healthcare spending in the United States has increased by 4.6%, while per-person health spending has increased by USD 11,172 in 2018. Around 17.7% of the total GDP was spent on healthcare in the country. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have significant growth over the forecast period due to many people suffering from chronic diseases, growing medical tourism and adaptation of advanced technologies in healthcare systems.



Competitive Landscape



The offsite medical case management market is moderately competitive and having a notable number of local and international market players. The key market players operating in the market include Genex Services, LLC, EK Health, Inc., EagleOne Case Management, NaphCare, Inc. and MMRO Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advances in the Medical Care Management and Increasing Adaptation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and High Cost of Management

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Web Based Case Management Services

5.1.2 Telephone Based Case Management Services

5.2 By Type of Case

5.2.1 Long-Term Diability

5.2.2 Short-Term Disability

5.2.3 Catastrophic Case Management

5.2.4 Chronic Pain Management

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Speciality Clinics

5.3.2 Long Term Care Centers

5.3.3 Short Term Care Centers

5.3.4 Home Care Settings

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Genex Services, LLC

6.1.2 EK Health, Inc.

6.1.3 EagleOne Case Management

6.1.4 Optum

6.1.5 Europ Assistance

6.1.6 MMRO Inc.

6.1.7 NaphCare, Inc.

6.1.8 Medical CaseManagement Group

6.1.9 AXIOM MEDICAL CONSULTING, LLC.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymgwj3

