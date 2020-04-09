Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Inhaler Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US inhaler market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of 1.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market of inhaler devices in the US is mainly driven by factors which include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, respiratory lung diseases and so on. Asthma is chronic inflammation of the lung airways that causes breathlessness and coughing. The number of people with asthma grows every year in the US. According to CDC, there are around 26 million asthma patients in the US, among which, nearly 18.9 million are adults and 7.1 million are children. Moreover, the prevalence of asthma in children is nearly 9.4% which is higher than that of adults accounting to around 7.7%, and higher in females nearly 9.2% than in males accounting to 7% of total asthma patients. This is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of the market within the country.



The US inhaler market is segmented on the basis of device, type, application, and end-user. On the basis of device, the market is sub-segmented into metered dosed inhaler, dry powdered inhaler, and nebulizer. The dry powder inhaler is estimated to have largest market share in the US inhaler market due to providing easy inhalation solution. Whereas, the market for metered dose inhaler is estimated to be the fastest growing at a CAGR during the forecast period owing to innovations and collaborations by the companies for the development of metered dosed inhaler. Based on the type, preventive, reliever, and long acting bronchodilators inhaler are analyzed. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market has been classified into asthma and COPD diseases. In addition, based on the end-user, homecare and hospitals and clinics have been analyzed.



Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers that are developing and providing inhaler to cater to a wide range of customers within the region and across the globe. The major players of the US inhaler market include 3M Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Aradigm Corp., Adherium Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, ResMed Corp. (Propeller Health), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



