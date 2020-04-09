Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nitrile Medical Gloves Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about workplace hygiene and increasing prevalence rate of acute and chronic diseases is expected to be the key driver for nitrile medical gloves market growth. Healthcare-associated infections are one of the major causes of morbidity. Nosocomial pneumonia is a kind of pneumonia that is affected by patients after being hospitalized.



According to the study published in 2016 by Annals of the American Thoracic Society, about 90% of hospital-acquired pneumonia are caused to those patients which are mechanically ventilated. Generally, there are two types of microbes that are known to reside in the hand - resident flora and transient flora, out of which transient flora are the ones which are majorly associated with hospital-acquired infections.



Hence, hand hygiene is being considered as one of the crucial points to control infections. However, the increasing prices of nitrile medical gloves may hinder market growth.



Key Market Trends



Hospital Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Nitrile Medical Gloves Market

With the increasing infections in nosocomial infections, hospital segment is expected to be a dominant segment in the nitrile medical gloves market.

Most of the infections are spread through a contact and according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 out of 25 patients get infected due to hospital acquired-infections. Hence, it poses a great risk for patient's health in a hospital.

According to World Health Organization, surgical site infection and urinary tract infections are one of the most common type of hospital acquired infections. According to the study, NHSN Surgical Site Infection Survelliance 2018, around 11% of death accounted was due to surgical site infection.

Some of the preventive measures to control infection is through keeping the hands clean. According to Centre for Disease Control and Infection, healthcare providers sanitize their hands about less than half of the time they should. Thus, with increase in importance of hygiene at workplace station, a increase in demand of nitrile medical gloves is also expected to grow.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



Higher prevalence rate of infections such as nosocomial infections is expected to boost the North America's nitrile medical gloves market growth. According to Surgical Site Infection Surveillance of 2018, by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, around 8,205 deaths were caused due to surgical site infections. Bacteria resistant to antibiotics is a very important factor in case of hospital acquired infections. Increased number of day for hospital stays, increased mechanical ventilation, etc. are some of the causes of antibiotic resistance.According to the report of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 2.8 million of patients are reported with antibiotic-resistance infections in the United Sates. Hence, maintaining a healthy and safe environment for patients as well as healthcare providers is of utmost importance.



The Nitrile Medical Gloves Market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Dynarex Corporation, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Halyard, Superior Gloves, Shield Scientific, Renco Corporation, TG Medical Inc, Reflexx S.p.A., HighTech Conversions Inc and The Glove Company



