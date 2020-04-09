Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital X-Ray Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing occurrences of orthopedic diseases, technological advancements in X-rays, and increase in geriatric population. New advancements have been made in digital x-rays, with the use of sensors instead of films. The use of digital X-rays decreases the patients' exposure levels to radiation and increases the clarity of the images produced. The images produced can be enhanced and quickly sent for the diagnosis.



Digital imaging is also environment-friendly, as it reduces the need for chemicals and disposal of film paper. Digital X-ray devices are also time-saving, for both the patient and the physician, and therefore, are highly preferred. All the aforementioned factors are boosting the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Portable Systems are Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR



Based on Portability, the market is segmented into Fixed Systems and Portable Systems. Portable X-ray has been a useful tool for the diagnosis and monitoring of patients in the healthcare setting, where transfer of patients to the radiology department is difficult. The major benefit associated with these systems is their ease of use and versatility. These X-ray systems can be operational with little to no construction costs. The portable X-ray machine has potential to overcome location barriers, and benefit patients who are in life-threatening situations and require immediate treatment wherever they are, possibly needing an on-the-spot diagnosis.



Hence, owing to the aforementioned statements, the segment is believed to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market's growth.



The digital x-ray devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Canon Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens AG, among others, hold the substantial share in the digital x-ray devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Occurrences of Orthopedic & Cancer Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Rays

4.2.3 Increase in Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Portability

5.1.1 Fixed Systems

5.1.2 Portable Systems

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Orthopedic

5.2.2 Chest Imaging

5.2.3 Dental

5.2.4 Others

5.3 End-User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd

6.1.5 Hologic Inc.

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.1.7 Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens AG

6.1.10 Carestream Health Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



