This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 9th April 2020 at 1:30 pm (UTC +3:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. Before that there was a background of seven years of product development in the University of Oulu. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterized by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The ARTEBONE ®product is ready and the application process for the CE marking has been initiated. BBS is the company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi and it is approved by FIMEA. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi .

