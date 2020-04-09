Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global women's health diagnostics market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the mentioned indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the women's health diagnostics market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the women's health diagnostics market for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts conducted interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved studying key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the women's health diagnostics market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the women's health diagnostics market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the women's health diagnostics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the women's health diagnostics market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the women's health diagnostics market. Key players operating in the women's health diagnostics market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT analysis are some of the attributes of players in the women's health diagnostics market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

How does the development of women's health diagnostics provide the scope of growth in the women's health diagnostics market?

How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new preservation techniques for women's health diagnostics?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the women's health diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period in 2027?

How is the evolving healthcare system in developing countries in Asia Pacific making an impact on the overall women's health diagnostics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Key Findings

5.3. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

5.3.1. Biopsy Devices

5.3.2. Imaging & Monitoring System

5.3.2.1. Ultrasound Devices

5.3.2.2. Mammography Systems

5.3.2.3. MRI Systems

5.3.2.4. Others

5.3.3. Kits & Reagents

5.3.4. Consumables & Accessories

5.4. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Device Type



6. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Breast Cancer Testing

6.3.2. Cervical Cancer Testing

6.3.3. Prenatal Genetic Screening & Carrier Testing

6.3.4. Pregnancy Testing

6.3.5. Fertility & Ovulation Testing

6.3.6. Infectious Disease Testing

6.3.7. Others

6.4. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Test Type



7. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers

7.3.3. Specialty Clinics

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by End-user



8. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Region



9. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

9.3. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

9.4. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

9.5. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

9.6. North America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Analysis



10. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

10.3. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

10.4. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

10.5. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

10.6. Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

11.3. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

11.4. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.5. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.6. Asia Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

12.3. Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

12.4. Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

12.5. Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2027

13.3. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2027

13.4. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.5. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.6. Middle East & Africa Women's Health Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Analysis



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.1.2. Financial Overview

14.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

14.3.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.3.3. bioMrieux SA

14.3.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.5. GE Healthcare

14.3.6. Hologic, Inc.

14.3.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

14.3.9. Cardinal Health

14.3.10. Siemens AG

