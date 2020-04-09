Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, and Surgery - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global optic nerve disorders treatment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the optic nerve disorders treatment market for the 2017-2027 period, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the optic nerve disorders treatment market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carry out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the optic nerve disorders treatment market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the optic nerve disorders treatment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the optic nerve disorders treatment market. Key players operating in the optic nerve disorders treatment market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the optic nerve disorders treatment market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What are the sales/revenue generated by each treatment type segment of the optic nerve disorders treatment market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the optic nerve disorders treatment market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which region is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which optic nerve disorders treatment type, indication, and end user segments are expected to generate the maximum revenue globally in 2027? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What was the market share or position of different companies operating in the global market in 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Treatment Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Pipeline Analysis

5.2. Key Vendor and Distributor Analysis

5.3. Technological Advancements

5.4. Prevalence & Incidence of Optic Nerve Disorders

5.5. Regulatory Scenario Assessment



6. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Treatment Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast By Treatment Type, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Pharmacological Treatment

6.3.1.1. Prostaglandins

6.3.1.2. Beta Interferons

6.3.1.3. Beta Blockers

6.3.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

6.3.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

6.3.1.6. Corticosteroids

6.3.1.7. Combination Drugs

6.3.1.8. Others

6.3.2. Surgery

6.4. Market Attractiveness By Treatment Type, 2019-2027



7. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Indication

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast By Indication, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Glaucoma

7.3.2. Optic Neuritis

7.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

7.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

7.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

7.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness By Indication, 2019-2027



8. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast By End-user, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.3. Clinics

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness By End-user, 2019-2027



9. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast By Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness By Country/Region, 2019-2027



10. North America Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast By Treatment Type, 2017-2027

10.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment

10.2.1.1. Prostaglandins

10.2.1.2. Beta Interferons

10.2.1.3. Beta Blockers

10.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

10.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

10.2.1.6. Corticosteroids

10.2.1.7. Combination Drugs

10.2.1.8. Others

10.2.2. Surgery

10.3. Market Value Forecast By Indication, 2017-2027

10.3.1. Glaucoma

10.3.2. Optic Neuritis

10.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

10.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

10.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

10.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

10.3.4. Others

10.4. Market Value Forecast By End-user, 2017-2027

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

10.4.3. Clinics

10.4.4. Others

10.5. Market Value Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. By Treatment Type

10.6.2. By Indication

10.6.3. By End-user

10.6.4. By Country



11. Europe Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment

11.2.1.1. Prostaglandins

11.2.1.2. Beta Interferons

11.2.1.3. Beta Blockers

11.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

11.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

11.2.1.6. Corticosteroids

11.2.1.7. Combination Drugs

11.2.1.8. Others

11.2.2. Surgery

11.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Glaucoma

11.3.2. Optic Neuritis

11.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

11.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

11.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

11.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

11.3.4. Others

11.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

11.4.3. Clinics

11.4.4. Others

11.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. By Treatment Type

11.6.2. By Indication

11.6.3. By End-user

11.6.4. By Country



12. Asia Pacific Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment

12.2.1.1. Prostaglandins

12.2.1.2. Beta Interferons

12.2.1.3. Beta Blockers

12.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

12.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

12.2.1.6. Corticosteroids

12.2.1.7. Combination Drugs

12.2.1.8. Others

12.2.2. Surgery

12.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Glaucoma

12.3.2. Optic Neuritis

12.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

12.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

12.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

12.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

12.3.4. Others

12.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Hospitals

12.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

12.4.3. Clinics

12.4.4. Others

12.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. By Treatment Type

12.6.2. By Indication

12.6.3. By End-user

12.6.4. By Country



13. Latin America Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment

13.2.1.1. Prostaglandins

13.2.1.2. Beta Interferons

13.2.1.3. Beta Blockers

13.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

13.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

13.2.1.6. Corticosteroids

13.2.1.7. Combination Drugs

13.2.1.8. Others

13.2.2. Surgery

13.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Glaucoma

13.3.2. Optic Neuritis

13.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

13.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

13.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

13.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

13.3.4. Others

13.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Hospitals

13.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

13.4.3. Clinics

13.4.4. Others

13.5. Market Value Forecast By Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. By Treatment Type

13.6.2. By Indication

13.6.3. By End-user

13.6.4. By Country



14. Middle East & Africa Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment

14.2.1.1. Prostaglandins

14.2.1.2. Beta Interferons

14.2.1.3. Beta Blockers

14.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist

14.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

14.2.1.6. Corticosteroids

14.2.1.7. Combination Drugs

14.2.1.8. Others

14.2.2. Surgery

14.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027

14.3.1. Glaucoma

14.3.2. Optic Neuritis

14.3.3. Optic Neuropathy

14.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

14.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

14.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy

14.3.4. Others

14.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Hospitals

14.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

14.4.3. Clinics

14.4.4. Others

14.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

14.5.1. GCC Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. By Treatment Type

14.6.2. By Indication

14.6.3. By End-user

14.6.4. By Country



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

15.2. Market Position/Ranking Analysis, By Tier and Size of the Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Allergan plc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bionure Farma, S.L.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals



