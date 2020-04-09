Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market, and Surgery - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global optic nerve disorders treatment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the optic nerve disorders treatment market for the 2017-2027 period, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the optic nerve disorders treatment market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carry out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the optic nerve disorders treatment market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the optic nerve disorders treatment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the optic nerve disorders treatment market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the optic nerve disorders treatment market. Key players operating in the optic nerve disorders treatment market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the optic nerve disorders treatment market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Treatment Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Pipeline Analysis
5.2. Key Vendor and Distributor Analysis
5.3. Technological Advancements
5.4. Prevalence & Incidence of Optic Nerve Disorders
5.5. Regulatory Scenario Assessment
6. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Treatment Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast By Treatment Type, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Pharmacological Treatment
6.3.1.1. Prostaglandins
6.3.1.2. Beta Interferons
6.3.1.3. Beta Blockers
6.3.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
6.3.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
6.3.1.6. Corticosteroids
6.3.1.7. Combination Drugs
6.3.1.8. Others
6.3.2. Surgery
6.4. Market Attractiveness By Treatment Type, 2019-2027
7. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Indication
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast By Indication, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Glaucoma
7.3.2. Optic Neuritis
7.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
7.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
7.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
7.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness By Indication, 2019-2027
8. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast By End-user, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.3. Clinics
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness By End-user, 2019-2027
9. Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast By Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness By Country/Region, 2019-2027
10. North America Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Value Forecast By Treatment Type, 2017-2027
10.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment
10.2.1.1. Prostaglandins
10.2.1.2. Beta Interferons
10.2.1.3. Beta Blockers
10.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
10.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
10.2.1.6. Corticosteroids
10.2.1.7. Combination Drugs
10.2.1.8. Others
10.2.2. Surgery
10.3. Market Value Forecast By Indication, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Glaucoma
10.3.2. Optic Neuritis
10.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
10.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
10.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
10.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Value Forecast By End-user, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Hospitals
10.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
10.4.3. Clinics
10.4.4. Others
10.5. Market Value Forecast By Country, 2017-2027
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. By Treatment Type
10.6.2. By Indication
10.6.3. By End-user
10.6.4. By Country
11. Europe Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment
11.2.1.1. Prostaglandins
11.2.1.2. Beta Interferons
11.2.1.3. Beta Blockers
11.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
11.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
11.2.1.6. Corticosteroids
11.2.1.7. Combination Drugs
11.2.1.8. Others
11.2.2. Surgery
11.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Glaucoma
11.3.2. Optic Neuritis
11.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
11.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
11.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
11.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
11.3.4. Others
11.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Hospitals
11.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
11.4.3. Clinics
11.4.4. Others
11.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. U.K.
11.5.3. France
11.5.4. Spain
11.5.5. Italy
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. By Treatment Type
11.6.2. By Indication
11.6.3. By End-user
11.6.4. By Country
12. Asia Pacific Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment
12.2.1.1. Prostaglandins
12.2.1.2. Beta Interferons
12.2.1.3. Beta Blockers
12.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
12.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
12.2.1.6. Corticosteroids
12.2.1.7. Combination Drugs
12.2.1.8. Others
12.2.2. Surgery
12.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Glaucoma
12.3.2. Optic Neuritis
12.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
12.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
12.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
12.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
12.3.4. Others
12.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Hospitals
12.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
12.4.3. Clinics
12.4.4. Others
12.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. By Treatment Type
12.6.2. By Indication
12.6.3. By End-user
12.6.4. By Country
13. Latin America Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027
13.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment
13.2.1.1. Prostaglandins
13.2.1.2. Beta Interferons
13.2.1.3. Beta Blockers
13.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
13.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
13.2.1.6. Corticosteroids
13.2.1.7. Combination Drugs
13.2.1.8. Others
13.2.2. Surgery
13.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Glaucoma
13.3.2. Optic Neuritis
13.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
13.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
13.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
13.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
13.3.4. Others
13.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Hospitals
13.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
13.4.3. Clinics
13.4.4. Others
13.5. Market Value Forecast By Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. By Treatment Type
13.6.2. By Indication
13.6.3. By End-user
13.6.4. By Country
14. Middle East & Africa Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Value Forecast by Treatment Type, 2017-2027
14.2.1. Pharmacological Treatment
14.2.1.1. Prostaglandins
14.2.1.2. Beta Interferons
14.2.1.3. Beta Blockers
14.2.1.4. Alpha-adrenergic Agonist
14.2.1.5. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
14.2.1.6. Corticosteroids
14.2.1.7. Combination Drugs
14.2.1.8. Others
14.2.2. Surgery
14.3. Market Value Forecast by Indication, 2017-2027
14.3.1. Glaucoma
14.3.2. Optic Neuritis
14.3.3. Optic Neuropathy
14.3.3.1. Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
14.3.3.2. Non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
14.3.3.3. Congenital Optic Atrophy
14.3.4. Others
14.4. Market Value Forecast by End-user, 2017-2027
14.4.1. Hospitals
14.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
14.4.3. Clinics
14.4.4. Others
14.5. Market Value Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
14.5.1. GCC Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. By Treatment Type
14.6.2. By Indication
14.6.3. By End-user
14.6.4. By Country
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
15.2. Market Position/Ranking Analysis, By Tier and Size of the Company (2018)
15.3. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89q4i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
