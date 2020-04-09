DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) the leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, today announced that due to public health and safety concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually.

Virtual meeting date: Monday, April 27, 2020 Virtual meeting time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Virtual location: https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/bld

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, March 2, 2020, will be eligible to virtually attend, vote at, and participate in the Annual Meeting. In order to virtually attend, vote at, and participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that shareholders previously received. Shares may continue to be voted prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided with the proxy materials that were issued beginning March 18, 2020. Shareholders may vote or ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

