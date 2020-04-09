WATERLOO, Ontario, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX ) (TSX: DSG ), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Circle Logistics, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is providing the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and grocery customers with real-time visibility of critical medical supply and grocery shipments across the U.S. using Descartes MacroPoint.



“Our team is truly rallying in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve shifted our entire transportation network to manage a 700% increase in volume from customers moving critical freight, including personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators and cots for FEMA and grocery loads for major brands,” said Andrew Smith, VP Sales and Operations at Circle Logistics. “Descartes MacroPoint provides the visibility platform that our whole organization can use to track the movement of these goods. Without it, pivoting business and moving our 12 offices to a work-from-home environment would have been much more challenging.”

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time visibility solution gives freight brokers, logistics service providers, and shippers real-time location, status, and estimated time of arrival of their loads. Companies like Circle Logistics can more closely monitor and evaluate the real-time movement of all of their freight via one platform and take corrective action before any potential supply chain disruptions occur. The solution can also be used by freight brokers for improved carrier sourcing and capacity matching, which are growing in importance given the volatility of today’s freight market.

“We’re pleased to support Circle Logistics on the frontlines of getting critical supplies to where they’re needed most,” said Dan Cicerchi, Vice President and General Manager Transportation Management at Descartes. “The transportation industry is facing extraordinary demands to keep all kinds of shipments moving. Logistics and supply chain technologies are playing a more critical role than ever to ensure the flow of goods happens quickly, efficiently and as transparently as possible.”

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics was co-founded in 2011 as an asset carrier by industry experts Eric Fortmeyer and Chad Buchanan. Within two years, our founders expanded their freight brokerage operation by opening their first branch office in Chicago. Since then we have rapidly expanded and have 12 locations across the United States, boasting well over 100% year-over-year growth. Our people are our greatest asset, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without continuous investment in talented individuals. Circle Logistics is a freight broker providing logistics solutions to a wide array of customers. We provide coverage in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico across all modes of transportation; Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, Expedite, Oversize, Air, etc. We’re committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX ) (TSX: DSG ) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

