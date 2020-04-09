Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indwelling Catheters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global indwelling catheters market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global indwelling catheters market for the period of 2017 - 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global indwelling catheters market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global indwelling catheters market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the global indwelling catheters market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global indwelling catheters market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global indwelling catheters market. The next section of the global indwelling catheters market report highlights the USPs, which include epidemiology analysis, regulatory scenario, key industry events, technological advancements, and key success factors of top players operating in the global indwelling catheters market.



The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the global indwelling catheters market. Key players operating in the global indwelling catheters market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global indwelling catheters market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Indwelling Catheters Market Report

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities in the market?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments in the global indwelling catheters market for the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the global indwelling catheters market in terms of revenue by 2027?

How are mergers & acquisitions among players widening the scope for the indwelling catheters market?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global indwelling catheters market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Indwelling Catheters Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence, by Region

5.2. Key Industry Events

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

5.4. Technological Advancements

5.5. Key Success Factors of Top Players



6. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

6.2.1. 2-way Catheters

6.2.2. 3-way Catheters

6.2.3. 4-way Catheters

6.3. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value Forecast, by Material, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Latex

7.2.1.1. Silicone Elastomer Coated Latex

7.2.1.2. PTFE (Teflon) Coated Latex

7.2.1.3. Hydrophilic Polymer Coated Latex

7.2.2. Silicone

7.3. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Attractiveness, by Material



8. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Indication

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Urinary Incontinence

8.2.2. Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (Urinary Retention)

8.2.3. Post-surgical Care

8.2.4. Critical Care

8.3. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Attractiveness, by Indication



9. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

9.2.1. Hospitals

9.2.2. Long-term Care Facilities

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Attractiveness, by End-user



10. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Indwelling Catheters Market Value Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Attractiveness, by Region



11. North America Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Indwelling Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Global Indwelling Catheters Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

16.2. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

Coloplast Corp.

Teleflex Incorporated

Bactiguard

Cook Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

SunMed



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/985m77

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900