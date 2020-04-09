New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881482/?utm_source=GNW

With the increasing demand in the last two decades for traceability and transparency, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices make the whole process transparent for manufacturers.



- With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain, and products, manufacturers are entering into new generation of systems that enable automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets, and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ?nding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.

- IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses and inventories. It is one of the reasons why investments in IoT devices have skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics, and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020.



Key Market Trends

Supply Chain and Logistics Management Application to Spur Growth in the Market



- There has been a substantial change in the supply chain, with the adoption of mobile devices and sensors, which include RFID and GPS, to track inventory and assets in warehouses.

- Improved inventory management, due to the availability of real-time visibility of items and the ability to track and keep a count of inventory, is a very important outcome of the implementation of IoT in manufacturing industries.

- The collection of manufacturing information, expiry date, manufacturing date, after sales status, and warranty period, using tracking devices, like RFID tags, will improve efficiency in supply chain monitoring in the manufacturing process.

- According to SAS Institute, United Kingdom will benefit the most from the manufacturing sector with IoT giving approximately around GBP 4032 million of the total economy. Similarly, other economies are also expected to invest heavily in the automation of the supply chain, thereby driving the IoT adoption in the overall manufacturing sector.



North America to be the Largest Market



- The market for IoT in manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America. This region has developed economies, like the United States and Canada, which are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) activities related to the market, thus contributing to the development of new technologies. With the early adoption of trending technologies, such as Mobility, Big Data, IoT, manufacturers are eager to integrate IoT technologies into their processes.

- Connected devices and data flow are already finding its applications in manufacturing. Therefore, it is now possible to expect accelerated deliveries, as the cost of infrastructure is reduced. To stay competitive, manufacturers are leveraging IoT and analytics, to run and improve businesses. In the United States, about 35% of manufacturers collect and use data generated from smart sensors, to enhance manufacturing processes.

- According to a study, around 34% of the manufacturers believe it is extremely necessary that US manufacturers adopt IoT in operations. For manufacturers, IoT has become an ecosystem where software, cloud computing, and analytics tools are combined, to turn raw data from different sources into meaningful predictions and present them in easy-to-use interfaces. By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.



Competitive Landscape

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing is neither too fragmented nor too consolidated. The market after industry 4.0 has started to be more attractive as companies are opting for IoT as enablers to their manufacturing units. Slowly, the market is inclining toward fragmentation. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, and Siemens AG, among others.



- March 2019 - Rockwell Automation, Panduit and Cisco, in a special collaboration with Tecnologico de Monterrey, EY, and Unified announced the opening of their Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC) in Mexico City. The MATC showcases how companies in the automotive, mining, food and beverage, and cementing industries can embrace the future by establishing their digital journey for transformation and navigating the new Industry 4.0 era.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881482/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001