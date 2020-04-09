TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has signed a deal to supply its wide-ranging portfolio of casino content and marketing tools to premium platform provider SBTech. The agreement follows several high-profile operator deals and will see ORYX’s entire RGS portfolio of casino and slot content made available to SBTech’s platform partners.



The direct integration into SBTech’s iGaming platform will allow its platform partners quick and easy access to a library of over 250 games available via ORYX RGS, including ORYX’s proprietary content and games from partnered studios such as Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero and Givme Games.

Gamomat Games offers over 100 titles exclusive to ORYX with features including unique side-game jackpots that have proven to be extremely popular with players. Golden Hero is the only real pachislot content provider in the iGaming market worldwide and ORYX holds the exclusive distribution deal for its content in Europe. SBTech partners will also have access to Kalamba Games’ content which offers advanced game mechanics and features that improve KPIs, increase acquisition, retention, monetisation and player engagement.

SBTech has a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and powers some of the fastest growing and best performing operators in Europe; including Virgin Bet and Mansionbet, which will soon be able to benefit from a variety of unique and localised content as well as advanced marketing tools such as promotions, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots through a single seamless integration.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 14 other major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to announce yet another partnership in what has been a very successful period for us in terms of growing our partner network of top operators and successful integration with Tier 1 platform providers. SBTech powers some fantastic betting and casino brands in many regulated jurisdictions which will give us access to a new and wide-reaching player base.”

Letizia Angelo, Commercial Partnerships Director at SBTech, added: “We are delighted to add ORYX’s content to our award-winning iGaming platform further expanding our casino content mix for our partners. SBTech is committed to driving partner revenues in all verticals and by adding ORYX’s extensive range of gaming content we will continue to do so in these challenging times."

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

