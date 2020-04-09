Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, central nervous system disorder, and respiratory diseases coupled with the increasing focus on researches focusing on the development of precision medicine are augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing focus on the biomarkers is promising ample opportunities for the growth of the personalized medicine market across the globe.



The report analyzes the global precision medicine market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics. Based on the application, the market is classified into oncology, neurology, immunology, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT companies.



The advancement in genomic and clinical science have established advanced prospects to further customize healthcare to every patient. The Center for Individualized Medicine at Mayo Clinic is practicing personalized medicine and using it to the complete spectrum of healthcare with the use of sophisticated techniques of molecular analysis and genomic sequencing. Microbiome Program by Mayo Clinic enables to understand the cause of transmitting the infection through bacteria. It investigates several questions under the program, such as if microbial communities in the colon could be responsible for irritable bowel symptoms and gluten sensitivity. In addition, it examines the colon organisms affect other body parts, including the joints. The program explores the genetic code of the microorganism of the body. It uses advanced techniques for profiling the microbiome of an individual to detect, prevent and diagnose infections and other diseases. These rising focus of medical centers towards microbiome program for personalized medicine is expanding the scope for the growth of the global personalized medicine market.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute a significant market share in the global precision medicine industry over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer, respiratory diseases, and neurological disorders are augmenting the growth of the North America precision medicine market. Moreover, the presence of prominent institutes and market players focusing on the development of precision medicine through researches are also driving the market growth of the region.



Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several players including F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Pfizer Inc., Qiagen NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eagle Genomics, and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. For instance, in October 2018, Eagle Genomics partnered with Microsoft Genomics to tackle the computational challenges of the genomics era. The aim of the partnership was to introduce the scale and power of the cloud to precision medicine, across the production of fundamental research and core services.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global precision medicine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global precision medicine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global precision medicine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Pfizer Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Qiagen NV

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Precision Medicine Market by Technology

5.1.1. Genomics

5.1.2. Transcriptomics

5.1.3. Epigenomics

5.2. Global Precision Medicine Market by Application

5.2.1. Oncology

5.2.2. Neurology

5.2.3. Immunology

5.2.4. Others (Respiratory)

5.3. Global Precision Medicine Market by End-Use

5.3.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.2. Diagnostic Companies

5.3.3. Healthcare IT Companies



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Almac Group

AstraZeneca PLC

Asuragen Inc.

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eagle Genomics Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Illumina Inc.

Intomics AS

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.a.

Nanostring Technologies

Novartis AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdkbgk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900