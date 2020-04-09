VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to report drilling results from the Panteon deposit, part of the El Limon mine complex. The drilling results confirm the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization over consistent, mineable widths along the down-plunge projection of the deposit, below the base of historic workings.



Prior to the start of drilling in Q4 2019, the deposit had only been tested 120 metres along strike and to a depth of 115 metres from surface. The current drilling is focused on delineating an indicated resource along the down plunge projection of the deposit, as well as to test potential at depth and along strike to the southeast (see link to figures below).

Highlighted drill results from the Panteon drilling program include:

17.96 g/t Au over 4.4 metres Estimated True Width ("ETW") from 210 meters depth in hole LIM20-4422;

10.64 g/t Au over 4.7 metres ETW from 178 metres depth in hole LIM20-4423;

54.67 g/t Au over 5.2 metres ETW from 179 meters depth in hole LIM 20-4424;

17.77 g/t Au over 10.8 metres ETW from 155 metres depth in hole LIM20-4425; and

6.28 g/t Au over 9.1 metres ETW from 194 metres depth in hole LIM20-4426.

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “A great start to a potential new underground operation at our Limon mine. The proximity to our Santa Pancha underground mine provides an excellent opportunity for the rapid delineation and development of a new, high-grade resource at Panteon. As part of our ‘hub-and-spoke’ approach to maximizing value from our consolidated operations, Panteon would be ideal feed source for our Libertad mill, which currently has significant excess processing capacity.”

The Panteon deposit is located approximately 150 metres west of the Santa Pancha underground mine. Calibre has drilled a total of 2,625 metres in 12 holes, focusing on a 75 by 150-metre section of thickening along the vein and its potential extension at depth. Drilling to date has tested this section over a vertical range of 115 to 175 metres depth from surface. The results of this drilling, combined with previous drilling by B2Gold, are being incorporated into a new mineral resource estimate that will provide the basis for a development decision. There are currently no mineral resources reported for Panteon.

The Panteon vein was mined between 1965 and 1992 to a depth of 115 metres from surface. Previous access to the deposit was provided by a shaft, which currently serves as ventilation for the Santa Pancha underground mine. Mine planning is underway to access Panteon by an underground decline from existing Santa Pancha infrastructure.

Limon Exploration Program Update

The current exploration program will continue to focus on resource expansion opportunities along the main Limon vein systems, as well as at Panteon and other prospective targets in the broader Limon district. Since the start of commercial production in 1941, the Limon district has produced an estimated 3.5 million ounces of gold.

As at December 31, 2019, Calibre reported indicated mineral resources totaling 11.1 million tonnes averaging 2.23 g/t Au containing 793,000 ounces of gold, and inferred resources totaling 4.5 million tonnes averaging 5.29 g/t Au containing 771,000 ounces of gold (refer to Calibre’s 2019 Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2020 for additional details).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Calibre maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QA/QC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is halved and shipped in sealed bags to Bureau Veritas in Managua, Nicaragua, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008, Environmental Management: ISO14001 and Safety Management OH SAS 18001 and AS4801. Prior to analysis, samples are prepared at Veritas' Managua facility and then shipped to its analytical facility in Vancouver, Canada. Gold analyses are routinely performed via fire assay/AA finish methods. For greater precision of high grade material, samples assaying 10 g/t Au or higher are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Analyses for silver and other elements of interest are performed via Induction Coupled Plasmaspectrometry (“ICP”).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark A. Petersen, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

To view a PDF of the figures as referenced in this news release, please go to the following links:

Link 1 – PDF Figures

Link 2 – VRIFY 3D Images to support the April 9, 2020, El Limon Drill Results News Release

A complete summary of composited drill hole assays and drill hole locations for the drill results described in this news release is provided in the following tables. For additional details about the El Limon mine operation, please refer to the Company’s 2019 Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2020 and the NI 43-101 Technical Report for El Limon dated August 30, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com . Additional information about the company is also available on Calibre’s website at www.calibremining.com

2020 EL LIMON: PANTEON DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Drill Hole ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) ETW1

(m) Au

(g/t) EVD2

(m) LIM-20-4422 Panteon 209.8 216.6 6.8 4.4 17.96 175 LIM-20-4423 Panteon 178.5 183.6 5.1 4.7 10.64 140 LIM-20-4424 Panteon 179.3 185.0 5.6 5.2 54.67 135 LIM-20-4425 Panteon 155.1 171.8 16.7 10.8 17.77 130 LIM-20-4426 Panteon 194.4 208.2 13.8 9.1 6.28 150 LIM-20-4427 Panteon 203.0 209.0 6.0 3.9 5.55 155 LIM-20-4428 Panteon 139.4 146.9 7.5 4.7 5.83 120 ‘ETW’ represents ‘Estimated True Width’ across mineralized structure at drill hole intercept ‘EVD’ represents ‘Estimated Vertical Depth’ to mineralized intercept





2020 EL LIMON: SANTA PANCHA & PANTEON DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au

(g/t) LIM-20-4422 0.0 70.1 70.1 NS 70.1 86.1 16.1 0.29 Santa Pancha 86.1 90.5 4.4 4.4 17.31 90.5 97.1 6.6 0.66 97.1 203.7 106.6 NS 203.7 209.8 6.1 0.03 Panteon 209.8 216.6 6.8 4.4 17.96 Includes 209.8 211.3 1.5 32.76 211.3 214.5 3.2 6.98 214.5 216.6 2.2 23.98 216.6 232.0 15.4 0.03 LIM-20-4423 0.0 71.7 71.7 NS 71.7 82.9 11.2 0.02 82.9 83.3 0.4 NS Santa Pancha 83.3 89.3 6.0 5.3 2.98 89.3 169.2 80.0 NS 169.2 176.3 7.1 0.04 176.3 178.5 2.1 0.47 Panteon 178.5 183.6 5.1 4.7 10.64 183.6 189.7 6.1 0.83 189.7 193.9 4.2 0.02 193.9 200.0 6.2 NS LIM-20-4424 0.0 95.1 95.1 NS 95.1 98.1 3.0 0.01 98.1 102.7 4.7 NS Santa Pancha 102.7 106.6 3.8 3.2 3.56 106.6 108.6 2.1 0.04 108.6 173.2 64.6 NS 173.2 179.3 6.2 0.07 Panteon 179.3 185.0 5.6 5.2 54.67 Includes 179.3 181.4 2.1 41.06 181.4 183.4 2.0 71.25 183.4 184.0 0.5 142.50 184.0 185.0 1.0 1.80 185.0 197.2 12.3 0.17 197.2 207.5 10.3 0.71 207.5 218.7 11.3 NS LIM-20-4425 0.0 63.2 63.2 NS 63.2 66.5 3.3 0.01 Santa Pancha 66.5 73.2 6.7 6.7 8.14 Includes 66.5 70.5 4.0 12.80 70.5 73.2 2.7 1.32 73.2 149.1 76.0 NS 149.1 155.1 6.0 0.11 Panteon 155.1 171.8 16.7 10.8 17.77 Includes 155.1 161.4 6.3 4.41 161.4 162.4 1.1 114.20 162.4 164.6 2.2 47.94 164.6 167.7 3.1 11.52 167.7 169.7 2.0 3.13 169.7 171.8 2.1 1.11 171.8 177.9 6.1 0.24





2020 EL LIMON: SANTA PANCHA & PANTEON DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au

(g/t) LIM-20-4426 0.0 93.0 93.0 NS 93.0 102.0 9.0 0.01 Santa Pancha 102.0 106.2 4.3 3.5 21.75 Includes 103.0 106.2 3.3 25.70 106.2 109.5 3.3 0.06 109.5 180.2 70.7 NS 180.2 194.4 14.3 0.02 Panteon 194.4 208.2 13.8 9.1 6.28 Includes 194.4 199.0 4.5 1.57 199.0 200.7 1.7 27.28 200.7 205.8 5.1 2.86 205.8 208.2 2.4 7.61 208.2 215.6 7.4 0.76 LIM-20-4427 0.0 67.9 67.9 NS 67.9 75.6 7.6 0.02 Santa Pancha 75.6 82.5 7.0 3.1 8.60 75.6 77.5 1.9 1.91 77.5 80.4 2.9 18.90 80.4 82.5 2.2 0.60 82.5 85.5 3.0 0.30 85.5 199.9 114.4 NS 199.9 203.0 3.2 0.01 Panteon 203.0 209.0 6.0 3.9 5.55 209.0 212.0 3.0 0.02 212.0 225.0 13.0 NS LIM-20-4428 0.0 38.2 38.2 NS 38.2 42.0 3.9 0.03 Santa Pancha 42.0 47.2 5.2 3.0 4.97 Includes 42.0 45.2 3.2 7.70 45.2 47.2 2.0 0.66 47.2 48.2 1.0 0.08 48.2 136.4 88.2 NS 136.4 139.4 3.0 0.02 Panteon 139.4 146.9 7.5 4.7 5.83 Includes 139.4 145.4 6.0 2.75 145.4 146.9 1.5 18.15 146.9 158.3 11.4 0.15 158.3 167.0 8.7 NS





2020 EL LIMON: SANTA PANCHA / PANTEON DRILL HOLE COLLAR COORDINATES Mine Site Drill Hole ID UTM North (m) UTM

East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) El Limon LIM-20-4422 532777 1407517 64 232 229 -53 El Limon LIM-20-4423 532776 1407495 64 200 230 -50 El Limon LIM-20-4424 532800 1407480 65 219 230 -48 El Limon LIM-20-4425 532756 1407498 64 189 230 -51 El Limon LIM-20-4426 532797 1407501 65 228 230 -48 El Limon LIM-20-4427 532767 1407540 63 225 230 -51 El Limon LIM-20-4428 532728 1407507 63 167 230 -54 NOTE: UTM drill hole collar coordinates refer to UTM map datum WGS84 Zone 16 North



