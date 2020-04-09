Clearwater, FL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx Foods (OTC:PNNX): Earlier this week, Pennexx launched its Your Social Offers (YSO) portal to the public at http://yoursocialoffers.com that allows businesses to register and create a rewards campaign that can grow virally on Facebook.



To get the reward, consumers share the reward on Facebook which then allows their friends to also get the benefit by sharing the reward to their own followers.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO Pennexx, said, “I believe that this product can be used to enlighten the public of stores which are open for pickup and delivery during this trying time and I am very excited to help businesses regain business and grow.”

What gives this business such great growth potential is that people want to save money and businesses want to grow. This makes the product applicable to every business and industry.

Pennexx has revised its user estimate and now firmly believes they could reach a million users by the end of August of this year.

This means that Pennexx will have access to serve millions of users as the company grows.

Pennexx is waiving its subscription fee for 90-days to help businesses in need and they urge everyone to support their local businesses by ordering for pickup and delivery.

YSO has set up a new video area on its website at http://yoursocialoffers.com/videos where they have posted both pitch and instructional videos about the product.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGiftTM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

For additional information, visit our website at www.pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409.