TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSXV: EVER) (“Evergold” or the “Company”), is pleased to release its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of both the financial statements and MD&A may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.evergoldcorp.ca , or alternatively from the Company profile at www.sedar.com .



The highlight of the year was the successful completion, October 4, 2019, of the Company’s initial public offering and concurrent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange for gross proceeds of $3.45 million, and net proceeds of approximately $3.00 million.

"2019 was a formative year for the Company," said Kevin Keough, Evergold's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team was gratified that more than 350 new shareholders supported our vision. We believe our IPO was the largest in the mining space in Canada in 2019, which is a testament to the high discovery potential on our two flagship properties, Snoball and Golden Lion. As drill permits for both properties are now in hand and maintenance work on the Golden Lion access road and bridges started the other day, we believe we are well placed to deliver on our vision of drilling this summer for the first time, the high potential targets we have identified.”

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in British Columbia, combining four 100%-owned properties in prime geological real estate from one of BC’s best-known geologists, C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with seasoned management and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the 3,545 hectare Snoball property, located in the heart of BC’s famed Golden Triangle only 12 kilometres off highway 37, where the Company believes it has located the source of a large, strong gold-silver anomaly up-slope of previous work, and the 5,099 hectare Golden Lion property, located well to the east of Snoball in similar Stikine terrane rocks, at the north end of the Toodoggone region, where multiple strong gold-silver-copper targets have been outlined. The Company intends to carry out the first-ever drilling of selected targets on both properties in the forthcoming 2020 field season.

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough

President and CEO

Tel: (613) 622-1916

kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" described in the Company’s Prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.