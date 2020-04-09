SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today the mobilization of 10,000 phlebotomists for home blood draws of transplant patients with RemoTraC.



CareDx launched RemoTraC, a new service that provides home blood draws of routine transplant blood tests, on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transplant patients are immunosuppressed and a high-risk group for COVID-19, prompting some to cancel or delay appointments for routine lab tests. RemoTraC allows for continued monitoring of these patients from their homes.

Under the collaboration with ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) company, ExamOne medical phlebotomists can now provide home blood draws for enrolled RemoTraC patients. ExamOne provides mobile (at-home) and event-based phlebotomy services for companies in the clinical research, healthcare, life insurance, and employer services industries. The company has implemented several procedures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection of its phlebotomists and at-home patients. For more information, refer to the ExamOne response to COVID-19.

ExamOne’s approximately 5,000 mobile phlebotomists will roughly double the phlebotomy team CareDx already has in place to service patients who sign up for RemoTraC. Over 140 transplant centers from around the U.S. are now in the process of offering RemoTraC to their patients, and over 1,000 kidney, heart, and lung transplant patients have enrolled online. Patients can enroll at caredx.com/remotrac.

“CareDx has stepped up to the plate with RemoTraC, which allows patients to have their bloodwork along with their specialized AlloMap and AlloSure tests done at home. This is lifesaving in many ways,” said David Baran, MD, Sentara. “Keeping transplant patients safe and secure that their heart is not rejecting is a huge advance, and keeping these patients home is a blessing.”

“Patients who have undergone organ transplantation are at higher risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes, so access to routine lab testing in safe environments is critical. Our ExamOne team has taken several measures to minimize risk to patients and themselves so that much-needed testing can occur during the COVID-10 crisis,” said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President, R&D, Medical and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics.

“We are humbled by the positive response and tremendous outpouring of gratitude from transplant centers and patients as we continue to look for ways to serve the transplant community in this time of uncertainty,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.

