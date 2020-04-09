CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) (which will become Black Bird Potentials Inc.), manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals zero-THC CBD products, announced today that it has shipped the first of its hand sanitizer product to locations in Montana. The Grizzly Creek Naturals hand sanitizer is also available online at www.grizzlycreeknaturals.com.



“We are extremely pleased to be able to deliver this product during a time of extreme need in our country,” said Fabian G. Deneault. “We are shipping our 1 oz. bottles initially, so more people will be able to have access to hand sanitizer. Soon, we will begin deliveries of our CBD hand sanitizer, and our hand sanitizers will become available in larger sizes going forward.”

About DGDM

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials Inc., DGDM manufactures and sells Zero-THC CBD products, including CBD Oils and CBD-infused personal care products under the Grizzly Creek Naturals brand. Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program and is the exclusive U.S. distributor for MiteXstream, a biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020. In March 2020, Black Bird completed the FDA product listing for its hand sanitizer.

