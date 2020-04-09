Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market and it is poised to grow by USD 843.1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of disposable plasticware. In addition, advances in glassware production technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market as well.



Key Trends for global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth



This study identifies advances in glassware production technologies as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laboratory glassware and plasticware market



The publisher a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including some of the vendors such as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Glassware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plasticware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

10. DECISION FRAMEWORK



11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

12. MARKET TRENDS

Availability of barcode feature in labware

Growing advances in glassware production technologies

Growing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories

13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Merck KGaA

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

SP Industries Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15. APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uem64z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900