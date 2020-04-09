Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market and it is poised to grow by USD 843.1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of disposable plasticware. In addition, advances in glassware production technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market as well.

Key Trends for global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth

This study identifies advances in glassware production technologies as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global laboratory glassware and plasticware market

The publisher a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including some of the vendors such as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Glassware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plasticware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

10. DECISION FRAMEWORK

11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

12. MARKET TRENDS

  • Availability of barcode feature in labware
  • Growing advances in glassware production technologies
  • Growing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories

13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
  • Corning Inc.
  • DWK Life Sciences GmbH
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • SP Industries Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15. APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

