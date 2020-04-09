Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market and it is poised to grow by USD 843.1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of disposable plasticware. In addition, advances in glassware production technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market as well.
Key Trends for global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth
This study identifies advances in glassware production technologies as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global laboratory glassware and plasticware market
The publisher a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including some of the vendors such as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4. MARKET SIZING
5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
10. DECISION FRAMEWORK
11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
12. MARKET TRENDS
13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
15. APPENDIX
