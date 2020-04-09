Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Testing: Symptoms, Asymptomatic, and Serology for Immunity" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new study describes the United States testing for the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Testing capability forecasts for PCR assay and Molecular Diagnostics are presented in two-week increments for the next 6 months. The availability of Serological testing is also forecast for the detection of the virus after recovery. All major vendors are included and can be compared with quantities, qualities, and test time.



COVID-19 Testing 2020: The Way Forward describes the timelines the virus is likely to take regarding quarantines and successive waves of infection. Successive waves of infection are expected to strike the US population after the shelter in place restrictions start to be lifted. Intensive testing is needed at every stage of COVID-19 disease management. The testing scenarios and the vendors with good test kits are described in detail.



Successive waves of infection are expected to continue to at least January 2021. One thing that will stop them is if an effective vaccine is found. The 2020 study has 96 pages, 12 tables, and figures. The tables describe in enormous detail what testing kits are available and the significance of further testing. It describes testing capacity and length of time to administer testing. It describes the impact of testing and the need for serological testing as the quarantines begin to end.



PCR testing - as used by the CDC and WHO initially - is very labor-intensive, and has several points along the path of doing a single test where errors may occur - which may lead to headline issues of a false positive, the test showing evidence of the virus when it's not actually there, or a false negative, suggesting someone doesn't have the virus when in fact they do.



The virus and the resulting disease, COVID-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 91,000 laboratory-confirmed infections by Saturday morning, more than any other country except the United States, Italy, and Spain. But with 1,275 deaths, Germany's fatality rate stood at 1.3 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France, and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.



When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the US, two labs at the CDC were the only ones permitted to conduct COVID-19 testing, using a test developed by the agency's own researchers. When the CDC tried to expand testing by providing its test kits to state and local public health labs, there were problems with the initial version of the kits, The CDC, despite initially faulty reagents making its first test kits unreliable, is now offering accurate RT-PCR Diagnostic Panels and positive and human specimen controls.



Had (the US) done more testing from the very beginning and caught cases earlier, said Dr. Nuzzo, of Johns Hopkins, we would be in a far different place.



Key Topics:

Coronavirus

COVID-19

SARS Testing

Patient Testing 2020

Symptoms Testing

Asymptomatic Testing

Serology for Testing Immunity



Key Topics Covered:



1. US COVID-19 Testing - CDC and Vendor Ability to Provide Tests

1.1 COVID-19 PCR Testing Market Driving Forces

1.2 COVID-19 Testing

1.3 COVID-19 Testing Equipment Missed the Mark

1.3.1 COVID-19 Need for Quarantine

1.3.2 Viral Load

1.3.3 COVID-19 Testing on Patients with Symptoms

1.3.4 COVID-19 Serological Contact Testing

1.3.5 COVID-19 Serological Testing on Social Contacts of Patients with Symptoms

1.4 COVID-19 Testing Prices



2. Delays in the US COVID-19 Testing and International Response

2.1 Broader Testing Delayed

2.2 Government and Open Market Control of Testing

2.3 Extracting Virus from Blood Sample



3. COVID-19 Testing Regional Analysis

3.1 COVID-19 Number People Affected Worldwide

3.2 US

3.3 China

3.4 India

3.5 Europe

3.6 Asia

3.7 Rest of World



4. COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Testing Technology

4.1 Coronavirus Assay Testing Technique Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.2 Panther Fusion Automates The Complex Steps Involved In Molecular Diagnostics COVID-19 Testing

4.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics

4.3 Scientists Need The Actual Virus In Order To Check A Diagnostic Test



5. COVID-19 Testing Equipment Company Profiles

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.2 Alphabet Verify

5.3 Astrotech

5.4 Beckman Coulter

5.5 Bill Gates

5.6 bioMrieux

5.7 Bodysphere

5.8 Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC

5.8.1 CDC Serology Test for SARS-CoV-2

5.9 Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

5.10 Danaher

5.10.1 Cepheid is part of Danaher (NYSE: DHR).

5.10.2 Cepheid

5.10.3 Danaher / Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

5.11 US FDA

5.12 GenMark Diagnostics

5.13 Hologic

5.14 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

5.15 LabCorp

5.15.1 LabCorp Testing

5.16 Logix Smart

5.17 Mammoth Biosciences

5.18 Opko / BioReference Laboratories

5.18.1 OPKO Health

5.19 Quidel

5.20 Quest Diagnostics

5.20.1 Quest / Roche Partnership

5.20.2 Roche IVD test / Quest Diagnostics LDT

5.21 Roche Diagnostics

5.21.1 Roche IVD Test for COVID-19 Offered by Quest Diagnostics

5.22 Sherlock Biosciences

5.23 SunSure Biotech

5.24 Tianjin University China

5.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.25.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific / Applied Biosystems

5.25.2 Thermo Fisher / Dutch Diagnostics Firm Qiagen

5.26 Tianjin University of China

5.27 Where to Look for More COVID-19 Information



6. COVID-19 PCR Testing: Description and Dynamics

6.1 Rapidly Evolving COVID-19

6.2 COVID-19 a Respiratory Illness

6.2.1 COVID-19 Symptoms

6.2.2 Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19

6.2.3 Guidance for Testing

6.2.4 COVID-19 Quarantine

6.3 PCR and Molecular Diagnostic Testing Status

6.4 Where to Get Tested

6.5 Testing: False Negative and False Positive

6.6 Serology Testing for COVID-19



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Verify

Applied Biosystems

Astrotech

Beckman Coulter

bioMrieux

BioReference Laboratories

Bodysphere

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Cepheid

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher

GenMark Diagnostics

Hologic

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

LabCorp

Logix Smart

Mammoth Biosciences

Opko

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche

Sherlock Biosciences

SunSure Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin University China

US FDA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypnsib

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900