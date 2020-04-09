Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global hemostats and tissue sealants market and it is poised to grow by USD 921.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global hemostats and tissue sealants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries. In addition, increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hemostats and tissue sealants market as well.



Key Trends for global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth



This study identifies increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants as the prime reasons driving the global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hemostats and tissue sealants market



The publisher presents a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hemostats and tissue sealants market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Teleflex Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

9. DECISION FRAMEWORK



10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

11. MARKET TRENDS

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions

Increasing R&D focus on novel hemostats and tissue sealants

High growth potential in emerging countries

12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

13. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

14. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Co.

CryoLife Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Teleflex Inc.



