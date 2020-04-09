Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global hemostats and tissue sealants market and it is poised to grow by USD 921.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global hemostats and tissue sealants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries. In addition, increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hemostats and tissue sealants market as well.
Key Trends for global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth
This study identifies increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants as the prime reasons driving the global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global hemostats and tissue sealants market
The publisher presents a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hemostats and tissue sealants market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Teleflex Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4. MARKET SIZING
5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
9. DECISION FRAMEWORK
10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
11. MARKET TRENDS
12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
13. VENDOR ANALYSIS
14. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
