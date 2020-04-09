Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global hemostats and tissue sealants market and it is poised to grow by USD 921.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the global hemostats and tissue sealants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries. In addition, increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hemostats and tissue sealants market as well.

Key Trends for global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth

This study identifies increasing r&d on novel hemostats and tissue sealants as the prime reasons driving the global hemostats and tissue sealants market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global hemostats and tissue sealants market

The publisher presents a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hemostats and tissue sealants market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Teleflex Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

9. DECISION FRAMEWORK

10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

11. MARKET TRENDS

  • Strategic collaborations and acquisitions
  • Increasing R&D focus on novel hemostats and tissue sealants
  • High growth potential in emerging countries

12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

13. VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

14. APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Co.
  • CryoLife Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Teleflex Inc.

