The publisher has been monitoring the healthcare equipment leasing market and it is poised to grow by $17.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment, automation of equipment financing, and demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment. In addition, inflated cost of healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Companies Mentioned



Agfa-Gevaert NV

De Lage Landen International BV

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Oak Leasing Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

The Blackstone Group Inc.

Tokyo Century Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

DME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

