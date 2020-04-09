Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the healthcare equipment leasing market and it is poised to grow by $17.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment, automation of equipment financing, and demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment. In addition, inflated cost of healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • De Lage Landen International BV
  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Oak Leasing Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
  • The Blackstone Group Inc.
  • Tokyo Century Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • DME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors

