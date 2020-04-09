Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the healthcare equipment leasing market and it is poised to grow by $17.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment, automation of equipment financing, and demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment. In addition, inflated cost of healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
