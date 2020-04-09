Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Malarial Medicines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the anti-malarial medicines market and it is poised to grow by $ 310.75 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on the anti-malarial medicines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong funding to eradicate malaria, growing incidence of malaria, and robust pipeline and recent drug approvals. In addition, strong funding to eradicate malaria is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies enhanced POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-malarial medicines market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Artemisinin compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Quinolines and related compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7q04a8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900