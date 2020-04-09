Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Malarial Medicines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the anti-malarial medicines market and it is poised to grow by $ 310.75 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on the anti-malarial medicines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong funding to eradicate malaria, growing incidence of malaria, and robust pipeline and recent drug approvals. In addition, strong funding to eradicate malaria is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies enhanced POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-malarial medicines market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
