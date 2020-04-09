Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Malarial Medicines Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the anti-malarial medicines market and it is poised to grow by $ 310.75 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on the anti-malarial medicines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong funding to eradicate malaria, growing incidence of malaria, and robust pipeline and recent drug approvals. In addition, strong funding to eradicate malaria is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies enhanced POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-malarial medicines market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Bayer AG
  • Cipla Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Mylan NV
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Artemisinin compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Quinolines and related compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other compounds - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

