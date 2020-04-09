WASHINGTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the results of a new U.S. national survey, titled Shifting Expectation, that finds Americans are attuned to how companies are behaving during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting conducted a survey among a nationally representative sample of American adults between March 25-30. The survey was designed to understand a range of attitudes and behaviors related to personal finances, economic expectations, and the response from businesses and governments across the country.
Most notably, the report found Americans are closely watching how companies are managing and responding to COVID-19 implications:
“The data from our survey clearly indicates that Americans are closely watching the actions of corporate leaders,” said Brent McGoldrick, a Senior Managing Director within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “In this highly scrutinized environment, it is critical management teams demonstrate leadership and humanity, and most important, do right by their employees, customers and communities alike.”
The survey also finds that Americans have increased their activity on social media and are sharing both positive and negative stories of business leaders during this crisis. Specifically:
These findings confirm Americans’ heightened attention to companies’ behavior during this crisis. With the opportunity for a simple post to crumble a company’s reputation, companies must proactively communicate the actions they are taking to protect employees, customers and partners. Brian Kennedy, Head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment, added, “Companies who are honest and transparent with stakeholders during this time will be rewarded.”
Among the survey’s other key findings:
Complete survey results can be found at fticommunications.com.
About the Surveys
FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment conducted three national online surveys across the United States among 1,209 American adults age 18 and older, 672 retail investors, and 519 community leaders. The surveys were conducted March 25-30, 2020.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545
FTI Consulting, Inc.
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545
FTI Consulting, Inc. logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: