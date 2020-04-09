TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) in response to the pandemic and to support hospitals that need to increase capacity, is making available at no cost, access to a lite version of our Making Care Appropriate for Patients (MCAP) solution and associated evidence-based clinical criteria through it’s Rapid Assessment for Discharge Readiness (RADR) solution.



RADR is a derivative of MCAP, the #1 ranked patient flow solution based on combined quality and value scores in the NHS England’s Clinical Utilisation Review framework.

MCAP is an internationally validated solution that’s been used in North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, including at more than >160 hospitals in the UK to identify patient flow improvement opportunities.

The RADR solution is being provided to assist hospitals with discharge planning, recognizing the need for health systems to prepare for and make available capacity to support an influx of patients with severe coronavirus illness. RADR will allow for the rapid identification of large numbers of patients that can be discharged safely and identify barriers that need to be removed to expedite the discharge planning process.

The RADR solution provides a standardized approach to identifying patients that are medically ready to be discharged or transferred from acute care. Standardizing the approach is critically important to maintaining consistency in decision making and will maximize the number of beds that can be freed up while also safeguarding patient health.

RADR is applicable to hospitals globally and fully supports the guidance provided by the NHS in the COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements, published March 19, 2020 ( https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/publication/covid-19-hospital-discharge-service-requirements/ ) which sets out the hospital discharge service requirement for all providers of acute care services – specifically that: “acute and community hospitals must discharge all patients as soon as they are clinically safe to do so.”

RADR is hosted by VitalHub and accessible through any internet-enabled device (desktops, tablets, smartphones, etc.). No personal health information is requested or stored, fully supporting privacy legislation globally. RADR allows for user self registration and is designed to be very easy to use.

“The pandemic has put an extreme burden on hospitals worldwide. We are proud to offer a solution that can assist hospitals to safely discharge patients who can be treated elsewhere including at home. RADR provides a standardized assessment using evidence-based criteria that will enable hospitals to optimize capacity in response to the actual and anticipated surge," said David Maltz, Chief Medical Officer of VitalHub.

ABOUT VITALHUB CORP.

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

