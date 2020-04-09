NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.



TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International”, “MPXI” or the “Company”) (CSE:MPXI; OTCQX:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, announces that it has expanded its virtual medical services to ALL Canadians through the Spartan Wellness portal on the Medical Cannabis Learning Network (the “MCLN”) which can be accessed by visiting https://portal.mcln.tv .



“With the most recent world events, we are pleased that we are equipped, through our Spartan Wellness Clinic and the Medical Cannabis Learning Network, to offer virtual consultations and medical cannabis choices to patients. Our patients can access our qualified health care practitioners, have their prescriptions filled through our virtual pharmacy and have their medical cannabis products delivered directly to their door,” noted W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International.

The investment MPXI made in both Spartan Wellness Corporation (“Spartan Wellness”) and the MCLN have proven to be opportune as these portals, accessible from any device, can offer patients a variety of virtual educational and consultative services as well as an order-entry site for premium flower, oil and capsules from their online marketplace. This puts MPXI at the forefront of medical cannabis support at a time when the world needs social distancing as a result of COVID-19.

Virtual platforms, such as the MCLN, have demonstrated their effectiveness during the present COVID-19 crisis and we believe that they will become more prevalent and a stronger part of our health infrastructure in the post-crisis world,” noted Michael Arnkvarn, Chief Operating Officer, MPXI Canada. “In Canada, situations like COVID-19 encourage us to be stronger and more responsive and we are delighted that we can deliver this service to our existing and new patients.”

Spartan Wellness virtual clinics were initially established by Veterans to support other Veterans, but it has become very clear, very quickly that this was a universal service that could apply across many patient groups throughout Canada. Offering this service to all Canadians will expand MPXI’s reach into areas of pain management, anxiety, depression, PTSD and multiple other conditions.

“Spartan Wellness is the leading support network for Veterans and First Responders and we look forward to expanding these services to help all Canadians in these challenging times,” noted Riad Byne, Founder and CEO, Spartan Wellness. “We have the virtual platform in place and a team of health professionals to deliver our support services.”

