In addition, the rising geriatric population and the number of people suffering from diseases in populous countries such as India & China are factors that are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for ECMO systems.



However, complications associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine such as bleeding, infections, and technical failures; along with high cost and lack of skilled professionals is a challenge to the market.



Key Market Trends

Respiratory Applications is expected to Dominate the Market



Asthma is one of the major noncommunicable diseases. It is a chronic disease of the air passages of the lungs which inflames and narrows them. According to a World Health Organization 2017 report, there are approximately 235 million people suffering from asthma globally. As per this report, there were 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015. Moreover, the prevalence of asthma seems to be increasing at a rapid pace.



As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016 report, the prevalence of asthma among adults aged 20 and over increased from 7.1% in 2009-2010 to 9.2% in 2013-2014. Therefore ECMO is useful as to provide adequate gas exchange and prevent lung injury induced by mechanical ventilation. This is very helpful for asthama patients.



As a result, the use of ECMO in cases of near-fatal asthma (NFA) has increased over the years, as per a report by Hye Ju Yeo et al., published in Critical care Journal 2017. Hence all these factors are expected to help the market growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



As per the American heart association, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of deaths (45.1%) attributable to the cardiovascular disease in the United States, followed by stroke (16.5 %) and heart failure (8.5 %). Moreover, about 5.7 million adults in the United States die of heart failure every year, of which the percentage of in-hospital failures holds a huge potential to be reduced by the usage of ECMO. COPD is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, with its prevalence increasing in direct correlation with changing demography. Although, non-invasive mechanical ventilation (NIV) is the primary prognosis, a shift has been observed, in recent years, toward ECMO (which is considered to be a more efficient alternative).



According to a recent article published in 2018, the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has been exponentially increasing over the last decade and is now considered as a mainstream lifesaving treatment modality in critical care medicine.



Hence, the survival rates for adults with severe acute respiratory failure treated with ECMO have also improved dramatically over the past 30 years. These factors are expected to help the market grow in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Majority of the extra corporeal membrane oxygenation system are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.



