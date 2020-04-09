The transport of packages by drone,

future strategic tool for major health crises

Dardilly and Tel Aviv, 8 April 2020

The drone package transport project

As part of a future project for enabling drones based services operation in urban envirionment such as delivery of parcels, the city of Tel Aviv (Israel) via its innovation implementation hub (CityZone), retained the company ParaZero to carry out, from 2020, the first experiments and proof of concept of an adapted system, ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability. These experiments will be carried out in real situations through the use of an entire district of the city.

About this very innovative project, Mrs. Liora Schechter, CIO of the Municipality of Tel Aviv said:« As part of our vision of shaping better cities for tomorrow, we see the involvment of drones as a pilar element in our vision and we are partnering with the best players to implemement it together.»

In order to present the best possible solution, and given their recent capital alliance, Delta Drone and ParaZero have naturally decided to make their design offices work together and to pool their respective know-how to build a professional solution, specifically adapted to this international project.

On the Delta Drone side, the project will be carried out using drone technology used for the ATMOS solution: for 4 years, these automatic drones of the hexacopter type have been carrying decorations weighing up to 1.5 kg in the context of the choreographies presented at Puy du Fou, with more than 4,000 flights made at night, close to the public, without any incident. It will also benefit from the technological advances of the ISS SPOTTER solution, in particular from the system's ground station which allows takeoff, landing, drone storage between two missions and automatic battery recharging.

On the ParaZero side, the Israeli company will embark on the drone its smart, autonome safety system, which is today the only drone’s safety system of this type approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly in an urban environment above the public. ParaZero will also benefit from its privileged place at the heart of the aeronautical industry in Israel.

Eden Attias the Chairman and MD of PARAZERO says: « This project is the first phase in implementing ParaZero’s and Delta Drone’s mutual vision to be the global leader in enabling drones services in urban environment ».

Other international partners will be associated with the project. At this stage, it already integrates, among its first initiators, a French IT engineering group of more than 12 000 people, systems engineers and product designers, computer scientistes, and production experts.

The first lessons from the global health crisis

Many experts agree today that the current Covid-19 health crisis probably foreshadows a new situation which is likely to shake up the world organization.

Indeed, the speed of propagation of the virus and the extent of its spread all over the planet are unprecedented phenomena which seem to result largely from the globalization of trade in goods and goods, as well as the exponential increase in flows of people moving around the world. Now, as history is punctuated by this type of recurrent and periodic viral epidemic, many observers expect, in the coming years, future crises just as widespread and difficult to control by the health services.

According to specialists, the stake is considerable, because these crises disorganize and endanger the whole economic and social organization of the countries, calling into question global growth, employment and more generally the fundamental principles of community life.

Faced with these major health disorders, the first defense is the regulation of the epidemic in order to better organize the intervention and treatment capacities of the healthcare systems. To do this, the various governments, in most countries, have used in a massive way and for the first time in history the method of confinement of populations on a large scale, a measure which until then, seemed extreme and considered taboo .

During the next crises, there is no doubt for all the experts that the use of "social distancing" by confinement will be used more systematically, sooner, and with less reluctance. However, it poses the problem of supplying the confined populations and the imperative that remains to meet to transport the essentials. In this context, a drone delivery system will constitute a powerful technological complement to facilitate logistics.

About ParaZero Limited (ASX: PRZ): ParaZero (www.parazero.com) was founded in 2014 to accomplish a vision to enable the drone industry to realise its greatest potential. ParaZero offers a smart and intuitive solution to enable drone industry growth by designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drones.

About CityZone: CityZone is a living laboratory, created in partnership by the Municipality of Tel_Aviv, the University of Tel Aviv and Park Atidim Tel Aviv, open to local governments, businesses and entrepreneurs which aims to advance solutions to meet urban challenges.

CityZone implemented a one-year program for "Urban Tech" start-ups. The program emphasizes market preparation, product validation and enterprise scaling, offering participants the opportunity to develop, test and demonstrate their technology in Tel Aviv's Smart City Beta Site, perform tests and get feedback from real cities and businesses.

Program participants benefit from logistical support and advice from experts and researchers. They also have access to international partner companies of CityZone, such as Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, Dell Technologies, Cisco.

About Delta Drone : The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168

Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

