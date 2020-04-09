Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on “Container Glass Market Size, Company Share, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2019 to 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containers glass is clean, hygienic, tasteless, odorless and inert which is increasing its demand from product manufacturers of food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. The container glass is mostly produced in two processes that are machine blowing or mould press. In this process the glass is melted up to 1600oC and then the desired size and shape is provided and later the glass is cooled without tension.

The global containers glass regional market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America market in expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market due to high demand for glass containers from food & beverage manufacturers. In addition, developing healthcare regulatory scenario and adoption of containers glass from laboratories and hospitals for sample collection is expected to impact the regional market growth. Moreover, product development activities by the manufacturers and introduction of container glass with various shapes in order to facilitate the packaging companies is expected to further support the growth of target market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth due to high demand from cosmetic and consumers goods packaging companies. High presence of major cosmetic manufacturers operating in this region and adoption of containers glass due to its ability to preserve the freshness and increase the shelf life is expected to support the growth of the target market.

With the developing consumer goods market the demand for attractive packaging solution is expected to increase the demand for containers glass market. In addition, increasing partnership activities between regional and international players is expected to further support the growth of the regional market.

Changing approach towards product packaging and growing demand for glass containers as an attractive packaging solution are some important factors expected to drive the growth of global containers glass market. Rapid advancements are taking place in packaging industry with the growing approach towards glass packaging with different size and shape in order to attract the consumers is impacting the global market growth.

Flourishing food & beverage industry across the globe, high consumption of alcohol and other beverages, adoption of glass containers with different size and shape in order to attract customers is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market. Food manufacturers are focused on providing customer with fresh products. Their inclination towards using glass containers for packaging food & beverage product is due to its ability to preserve the flavor, fragrance, and freshness of product. With the growing health consciousness among consumers adoption of food products packed in glass as it preserves the original flavor of the content, it is safe for human health, and it is environmentally friendly.

Rapid development in cosmetic industry, presence of major cosmetic manufactures in developing countries and inclination towards adoption of glass containers due to its benefit to increase the product shelf life, no reaction with chemicals, and to preserve the product fragrance is expected to impact the market growth positively.

However, factor such as critical handling and easy chances of breakage during transportation is hampering the growth of the global market. Glass containers are difficult to handle due to easy chances of breakage and damage to the product manufacturers are lowering the adoption of glass in packaging.

Business development activities through merger and acquisition of the competitors in order to enhance the product portfolio and increase the customer base are factors expected to create new revenue opportunities over the forecast period.

In February 2020, Piramal Glass Ltd. investment of US$ 42 Mn in its greenfield project in Jambusar, Gujarat, India. The expansion plan includes 1 new furnace with 7 new manufacturing lines across ~300,000 sq.ft. plant, catering primarily to high-end specialty spirit, food & beverage and pharmaceutical markets primarily for exports to countries in Asia.

In addition, major players inclination towards developing countries due to easy availability of raw materials and low cost labor is expected to further revenue support the market growth in a certain extent.

Players operating in the global containers glass market are Ardagh Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Schott AG, Piramal Glass Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Wiegand-Glas GmbH, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, BA Vidro, S.A., Frigoglass, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Stevanato Group, Saverglass SAS, Beatson Clark Ltd., and AGI Glasspack Limited. The market is highly competitive due to presence of large number of players operating on the global level. In addition, increase in public-private partnerships in order to increase the customer base is expected to further increase the competition.

