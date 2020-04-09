DUBLIN, Ireland, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com sees Videoconferencing as a key area experiencing growth due to the Coronavirus pandemic



Companies scrambled to meet the sudden demand for telecommuting options during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an immediate and widespread need for video conferencing, certification services, mobile network equipment, terminals and software, as well as VPNs and other security measures. The video-conferencing company Zoom saw its shares double since the start of the outbreak in December, making it now worth more than Uber and Lyft combined.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering VoIP and Videoconferencing, and related topics such as Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC).



Videoconferencing is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



