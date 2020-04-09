New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881479/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, high consumption in food sector remained one of the key factors, driving market studied, during the forecast period.

- By geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, in 2019. Owing to the production consolidation in China, the region also remained the largest consumer of phosphoric acid with majority being directed to food applications.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand as a Food Additive



The market studied is increasingly being driven by its evolving role as a food additive in a variety of processed food products. Thus, the growing demand for preservative food products, especially in the beverage industry, is providing the thrust to the market. The inorganic chemical is used to acidulate cola-type beverages. The pure food-grade phosphoric acid is an important food additive in food sauces, mayonnaise, and fruit juices. Sodium and potassium phosphate salts serve as food preservatives. Phosphates in processed foods can not only maintain and improvise structure, color, flavor, and other sensory attributes of the food, but also improve performance in baked food items by achieving optimum leavening.



Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market



The food-grade phosphorus acid and phosphates have gained strong benefits from the high-speed development of the food processing industry in countries like China, India, and other developing countries. Also, The Chinese government estimated that the annual demand of food grade phosphoric acid from China may reach more than 200,000 metric ton, in the upcoming years. Most of the manufacturers are consistently expanding production capabilities, in order to cater to the growing demand for food grade phosphoric acid. Factors, such as high production rate and lower labor rates, have led developing countries to account for the major share of the food grade phosphoric acid market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the food grade phosphoric acid market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio so that they can cater to the requirements for various industries, especially food processing industry. Some of the major players such as Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success Chemical Co. Ltd, Grasim Industries Limited, Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited, and others.



