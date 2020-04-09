DUBLIN, Ireland, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Unified Communications as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the Coronavirus pandemic



Workplace chat solutions like Slack, Troop Messenger and Brosix offer a fast and convenient way to communicate with colleagues. As an increased number of companies switch to remote working to limit the risk of infection, they are relying more and more on workplace chat to facilitate communication and collaboration between team members.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Unified Communications and related topics such as Team Collaboration Software.



The latest available reports on this sector include:





Workplace Chat is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900