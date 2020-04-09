Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Lawful Interception Market by Network Technology (Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), and Others), Device (Mediation Devices, Routers, Intercept Access Point (IAP), Gateways, Switches, Management Servers, and Others), Communication Content (Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Facsimile, Digital Pictures, File Transfer, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Lawful interception is used to intercept different communication media that include text messages, audio-video calls, digital pictures, facsimile, files transferred via the internet, and downloaded data. Law enforcement agencies, government organizations, small and medium enterprises, as well as network providers are few of the key entities engaged in the lawful interception industry.

The global lawful interception market size is anticipated to reach USD 8 billion by 2025. The key factors promoting industry growth include increased terrorism and subversive activities, and rising cybercrimes globally in the age of digitalization. The propagation of digital content, growth in the usage of the internet, as well as the need for disaster recovery & contingency policies are a few of the key factors anticipated to boost the industry growth in the coming years.

Based on the network technology segment, the market is bifurcated into Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), and Others. In 2019, the WLAN gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the lawful interception market throughout the forecast period. However, the VoIP is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The major share of indirect revenue is likely to come from the North American region since the advancement of Information & Communication Technology is the highest within the region.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global lawful interception by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the lawful interception industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global lawful interception market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Global Lawful Interception market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the lawful interception storage, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the lawful interception market in North America.

The major players of the global lawful interception market are Utimaco GmbH, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Inc., Verint, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Atos, SS8 Networks, Inc., Trovicor Networks, Matison, and others. The lawful interception market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

