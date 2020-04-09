Pleasanton, CA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, announced a $1 million funding program to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding program is designed to help animal shelters and rescue organizations create, continue or expand pet foster care programs across the U.S.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters and rescue organizations are embracing pet foster care like never before and are in need of assistance. The funding will support foster care efforts through multiple types of grants. The grants will stimulate continued success with pet foster care programs, as well as expand and normalize these programs amongst the field. A portion of the funding will include telehealth services to support veterinary needs for foster families via the Best Friends Vet Access program. Another portion will help recruit available foster caregivers in 911fosterpet.com’s national database.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations are encouraged to apply for the Pet Foster Care Stimulus Grant, where they can receive up to $20,000 in grant funding to support foster care programs with food, medical care, supplies, staff time and more. The application window is April 13 – 17, 2020.

"We hope our grant will allow more shelter animals and humans to have the opportunity to experience the benefits of foster care,” said Amy Zeifang of Maddie’s Fund Executive Leadership Team. “With more people staying at home and working from home, foster care is the natural answer. Foster heroes have stepped up across the country and we want to help them.”

Maddie’s Fund has been at the forefront of supporting foster programs through research and educational programs for animal shelter and rescue organizations. Ample resources about the pandemic and foster care can be found on their COVID-19 Resources webpage.

“Research has shown the power of the human-animal bond as well as the mental and physical benefits of having pets. Foster care provides humans with the benefits of having a pet while providing the pet with a much-needed break from the shelter,” said Zeifang. “Together, we will get through this.”

