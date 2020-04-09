MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it has partnered with Prognos Health, an AI-driven platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive precise actions earlier in the Member journey, to infuse Livongo’s platform with harmonized clinical lab based insights. Livongo Members can now share their test results from leading commercial laboratories with Livongo on an opt-in basis.



Prognos Health has the largest registry of clinical diagnostics information across over 50 conditions, with billions of medical records for over 250 million people. Clinical laboratory tests, including blood glucose levels, HbA1c, lipids, and creatine, are important health markers and risk indicators for people with chronic conditions and given there is no standardization for lab data, the data is often missing critical information. Prognos enriches lab data by applying clinically-driven technologies at scale. By partnering with Prognos, Livongo now offers Members the ability to easily view their important clinical laboratory data on the Livongo platform. In addition, Livongo’s AI+AI® engine is now powered by lab test values, delivering Members more personalized telehealth coaching interactions and Health Nudges™.

“As COVID-19 continues to strain our healthcare system, limiting in-person doctor and hospital visits and offering people, always at their option, virtual and comprehensive care through remote monitoring is vital,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. “By aggregating clinical labs data, Livongo Members can access more of their important health information in one convenient location and receive personalized digital and virtual coaching that cares for the whole person.”

During program registration, Livongo Members who have chronic condition related lab test results are automatically notified of the opportunity to allow Livongo to access those results; further personalizing their Livongo experience. Members have full control over this feature and can change their lab test results sharing permissions at any time.

“As the consumer digital health market leader, we are excited to partner with Livongo given our shared commitment to improving chronic health conditions by leveraging deep clinical insights,” said Prognos Health Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sundeep Bhan. "Lab results are the leading indicator of a Member’s health and integrating our lab-based insights will drive more personalized interactions and empower Livongo’s Members to improve their outcomes."

As of March 2, 2020, Livongo has more than 800 clients, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, government organizations, labor unions, and the two largest pharmacy benefit managers as partners. A 2019 study conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company demonstrated that 94 percent of Livongo for Diabetes program Members who completed a program survey achieved improved Diabetes Empowerment Scale – Short Form (DES-SF) or Diabetes Distress Scale 2 (DDS2) in year one of the Livongo for Diabetes Program; effectively improving confidence in diabetes self-management while decreasing burnout related to diabetes management.

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is an AI platform company focused on predicting the trajectory of disease to drive decisions earlier in healthcare in collaboration with payers, life sciences and providers. The Prognos Registry is the largest source of clinical diagnostics information in 50 disease areas, with nearly billions of medical records for hundreds of millions of patients. Prognos has over 1,000 extensive proprietary and learning clinical algorithms to enable earlier patient identification for enhanced treatment decision-making, risk management and quality improvement. The company’s investors include Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Cigna, GIS Strategic Ventures, Hikma Ventures, Hermed Capital, and Maywic Select Investments. Learn more about Prognos at www.prognoshealth.com .

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI® engine, Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

