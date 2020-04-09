CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a leading provider of dealership and customer management software and value-added services to the automotive industry, intends to release its 2019 Year End Results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.



A conference call has been scheduled for Thursday, April 23 beginning at 11:00 MT (13:00 ET), at which time Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer will provide a presentation of the results followed by a question and answer period.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call is asked to dial-in using the following numbers and ask for the Quorum Information Technologies Inc. 2019 Year End Results Conference Call. Callers are asked to dial-in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Details for anyone wishing to participate in the conference call are:

Local: 1 (403) 451-9838 Toll-Free North America: 1 (888) 231-8191

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 14:00 MT on April 23, 2020 until 21:59 MT on May 7, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing:



Local: 1 (403) 451-9481 Toll-Free North America: 1 (855) 859-2056 Password#: 5892167

A replay of the conference call will also be available for at least 30 days following the call on Quorum’s website, under the Investors section, at www.quorumdms.com .



Quorum’s 2019 Year End Results investor presentation will also available for download after the press release has been issued under the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.quorumdms.com .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a sales desking system that increases sales department gross margins and improves customer satisfaction for dealerships.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information, please go to www.QuorumDMS.com .

