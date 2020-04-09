STUTTGART, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amorph Systems and VANTIQ today announced a partnership to build a new application that will help airports worldwide address real-time operational requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The new application combines thermal cameras, flight information, passenger flows and real-time communication to instantly detect passengers with high temperatures and alert airport operations control to identify potential contaminated areas. The system also allows airport managers to quickly re-direct passenger flows, re-position flights and re-allocate staff due to closed areas.

The application is based on the existing AMORPH.aero system, which is used by dozens of airports globally to plan, forecast and manage passenger flows and airport resources. The application was built in just two weeks using VANTIQ’s agile development platform, which combines real-world data and real-time events to power the next generation of applications using a broad array of sensors, edge devices and artificial intelligence.

“Airports are under incredible pressure right now, as they address exceptional operational issues caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Frank Frauenhoffer, managing director of Amorph Systems. “Our new application will be highly valuable not only to manage the current situation, but to prepare for future waves of COVID-19 or other potential virus outbreaks of other viruses. In order to keep passengers safe, airports need to apply new real-time health measures.”

“We’re proud to work with Amorph on this important new application for airports around the world,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of VANTIQ. “It’s amazing to see how people are stepping up to innovate in this pandemic, and we look forward to helping Amorph with other industrial applications. There will undoubtedly be many changes in how the world operates in both the short and long term.”

About VANTIQ

VANTIQ enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Our agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. VANTIQ powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. VANTIQ was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software . Learn more at www.vantiq.com .

About Amorph Systems

Amorph Systems is an established IT technology and solution provider in the aviation and manufacturing domains, offering passenger flow simulations and resource planning solutions for airports. Amorph Systems has worked together with many airports like Frankfurt, Helsinki or the VINCI airport group to improve operational efficiency by better planning and operating all passenger related check-points at an airport.

