0%, during the period of 2020-2025. Enterprise use of SaaS-based or cloud-delivered endpoint security solutions continues to increase, due to various benefits, such as cost-savings with cloud storage, computing scalability, and low maintenance requirements.



- The number of PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and point-of-sale terminals has witnessed tremendous growth with the rise in population and the increased digitalization in industrial processes. This increase in different smart devices is generating several endpoints in networks, all over the world. Hence, there is a rising need for security, owing to the increased number of endpoint devices.

- Multiple types of endpoint security mediums have been recognized, such as firewalls or antiviruses. These mediums monitor the data and update the same in the server, which has become a requisite for the current technology-based industry. The increased internet accessibility, machine-to-machine communication, and growth in automation are all driving the market.

- Endpoint security systems help companies attain enhanced endpoint visibility and detect hidden endpoint exploit processes. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with higher management flexibility, giving the users several choices for protection.

- With the increasing adoption of cloud and cloud-based operations, in 2019, poorly secured cloud databases continued to be a weak point for organizations, ranging from simple misconfiguration issues to vulnerabilities in hardware chips. Multiple tools are widely available, enabling the potential attackers to identify misconfigured cloud resources on the internet. Hence, for the organizations, adopting an effective security solution is of utmost importance. Moreover, the quick detection and response also play a vital role in addressing such threats.



Key Market Trends

Healthcare is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period



- Cyber-attacks are becoming more purposeful, sophisticated, and costly. The healthcare industry is having to come to terms with its exposure to cyber risks. The healthcare industry is in a time of transition, and that includes IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. ?

- The key driver for considering better endpoint security solutions is the inability of existing endpoint security products to stop an increasing number of threats such as fileless malware, advanced attacks, and evasive threats. A lack of visibility closely follows the lack of threat defence into endpoints.?

- The growing number of connected devices used by employees in the healthcare sector is leading to more information sharing. Still, it’s also placing the endpoint at higher risk than ever before. For instance, according to an ETNO report, in the EU region alone, the number of IoT connected devices in healthcare for the year FY2019 amounted to 2.79 million.

- Furthermore, endpoint security further provides traditional capabilities like antivirus software. However, for healthcare endpoint security, businesses may need special protections for its medical devices. This also includes Wi-Fi security, as hackers could use unprotected Wi-Fi connections to infiltrate medical devices.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Growth



- The growing number of connected devices and the adoption of IoT technologies across different industries in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the endpoint security solutions, over the forecast period.?

- This is evident from the Cisco VNI report, which states that by 2022, the region is expected to have 2.6 billion internet users (62% of the population), up from 1.7 billion (41% of the population) in the year 2017 along with 13.1 billion networked devices/connections by 2022, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. ?

- The rise in digitization across Asia for example in BFSI sector is expected to drive the demand for such solutions over the forecast period. For instance, According to RBI The share of electronic transactions in the total volume of retail payments increased to 95.4 per cent in 2018-19, up from 92.6 per cent in the previous year. To cope with this sudden change, the banks are looking forward to adopt solutions like end-point security solutions that help them provide their users with uninterrupted services. ?

- Asia-Pacific, which is the most prominent region for becoming the manufacturing hub, is undergoing digital transformation, owing to the population and the rising labor costs, with countries like Indian and China being at the forefront. As Manufacturers in the country are using IoT for tracking assets, preventive maintenance, increasing equipment efficiency, and supply chain management. According to the China Investment Corporation (CIC) estimates, the IIoT in China is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020.



Competitive Landscape

The endpoint security market is highly fragmented because of the presence of a number of vendors on the basis of all scale, i.e., small-scale, regional, and large multi-national scale. Due to intense rivalry in the market, all players are focusing on making clear value and unique propositions to differentiate their products and services from others. The well-established companies are making an effort to acquire small-scale vendors to enhance their portfolio.



- February 2020 - Broadcom announced world’s first Wi-Fi 6E chip for mobile devices. Wi-Fi 6E extends the Wi-Fi 6 standard to support the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band with wider 160 MHz channel bandwidths, which can double Wi-Fi speeds and cut latency in half compared to Wi-Fi 5.

- February 2020 - CrowdStrike launched its endpoint recovery services. The new offering combines the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to accelerate business recovery from cyber intrusions. Endpoint recovery services was introduced to fundamentally shift the traditional approach of how businesses recover from known security incident.



