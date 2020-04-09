NEW YORK, NY, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today announced its Market Data Cloud Platform was named a finalist for Best Financial Management Solution and Best Financial & Market Data Solution as part of the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards.

The Xignite Market Data Cloud is a single platform that unifies financial data consumption and market data management — all delivered as a service in the cloud. The solution provides financial institutions and technology companies a scalable way to manage, control and optimize their real-time and reference data across traditional systems and cloud applications. The infrastructure enables institutions to reliably migrate their market data infrastructure to the cloud, which will be needed more than ever before in a post-pandemic world, and to create new products and services for their clients that are unrestricted by legacy technology.

“It’s amazing to see how far Xignite has come since 2008 when we launched the industry’s first market data platform built natively to run in AWS,” said Stephane Dubois, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xignite. “Twelve years later not only has our all-cloud strategy been overwhelmingly vindicated by the industry, but to have our platform recognized by the SIIA is a testament to our commitment to innovation and high-touch client service.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). SIIA is also the parent company of Financial Information Services Association (FISD), the global forum of choice for industry participants to facilitate the evolution of financial information for the key players in the value chain including consumer firms, third party groups and data providers.

More information about the CODiE Awards is available at http://siia.net/CODiE.

###

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite’s Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firm's first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

Sam Belden Forefront Communications for Xignite 212-320-8986 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com