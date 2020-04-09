SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced $1.5 million in international naval and port security orders.



A naval port in the Middle East ordered remotely operated LRAD 950RXL acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”) and Genasys hardware and software mass notification systems . The LRAD 950RXLs will be used for port protection applications and the Genasys systems will provide port-wide communication and emergency mass notification.

In a follow-on order, additional LRAD 950RXL systems were purchased for the frigates of a European naval fleet.

A Southeastern European country placed its first LRAD 450XL systems order. The AHDs will be mounted on Coast Guard vessels and used in border and territorial water control applications. Further orders from the country are anticipated.

“LRAD systems deliver essential communication and scalable escalation of force capabilities for 26 international naval forces,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “LRAD systems provide naval ports and ships more time and distance to determine intent and distinguish between intruders, terrorist threats, refugees, fishing boats or commercial vessels, and respond appropriately and effectively.”

Featuring an integrated HD camera, a high-intensity, 12 million candlepower searchlight (optional) and a robust, IP-addressable full pan and tilt drive for precise aiming and tracking, the LRAD 950RXL is controlled remotely across an IP network enabling system operators to create a fully functional, unmanned perimeter communication and security solution.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com