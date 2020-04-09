Singlepoint Direct Solar’s Aggressive and Transformational Move to a Virtual Sales Strategy Immediately Increases Scalability as Evidenced by the Rapid Addition of 9 Additional States as it Expands Towards National Coverage, Now Covering 50% of States in The USA

PHOENIX, AZ, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC:SING) President Wil Ralston was featured in GreenTech Media’s article titled Coronavirus Is Forcing Home Solar Companies to Sell Virtually. Maybe That’s a Good Thing.

The article discusses the use of online solar sales coming in and traditional canvassing sales strategies going by the wayside. As SinglePoint Direct Solar America has made the move a full online customer acquisition and sales strategy, many have found it to be more convenient. The feature goes on to state, “Kitchen-table sales are out. Zoom meetings and “social canvassing” on Facebook are in. Residential solar companies adjust to life in a pandemic.”

The Full Article can be read at: Coronavirus Is Forcing Home Solar Companies to Sell Virtually. Maybe That’s a Good Thing.

“We are honored that our efforts to transform the residential solar industry sales process was featured in a digital publication like Greentech Media,” stated Wil Ralston, President SinglePoint. “Greentech Media does a tremendous job of informing industry leaders in the global clean energy market, especially solar.”

As the company has moved the vast majority of its processes online due to COVID-19, SinglePoint feels the outcome will increase it’s solar operations efficiency as Ralston said: “This whole situation and what it’s forced us to do will only position the company to be more efficient and [have] lower costs.”

Direct Solar America has scaled its operations to include 25 states with plans for more growth in the near future. The company was already positioned for scalability, but the move to a virtual sales platform with agents being able to discuss solar options anytime, anywhere with the clients, accelerated the growth toward total national coverage.

Recent SinglePoint Direct Solar Operational Highlights

Implemented first phase of an Industry-leading Virtual Solar Sales Platform

Added 9 States (Colorado, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Connecticut) since introduction of virtual sales platform that increases scalability towards national footprint

Now covering 50% of USA, represented by 25 total states

Achieved profitability in Direct Solar Residential Unit in FY 2019

Contributed to SinglePoint’s Record Audited Annual Revenue for FY 2019 of $3,343,833 million

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

