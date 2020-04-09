New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Starches Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881477/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial starches are derived from various sources, including corn, potato, wheat, and other sources. With the global economy gradually improving and resulting in an increased intake of processed and convenience foods, the market for industrial starch, which finds substantial usage in these food applications, is finding increased demand, thereby driving the overall market.

- Currently, there are a wide range of starches available in the market in the form of native starches, modified starches, malt dextrin, starch-based sugars, and others. These starches have expanding applications in the food, beverage, and confectionery industries as well as the pharmaceutical and fermentation industries, among others.



Key Market Trends

Expanding Applications of Starch in Bio-plastic Industry



The demand for renewable bio-polymer is growing where these are considered as alternatives to synthetic polymers. Starch is one of the abundant polymers in nature. Native and modified starches are used in a wide variety of food and non-food applications. It has been extensively studied because it is abundant, cheap, biodegradable, and edible. Starch-based plastics are complex blends of starch with compostable polyesters. Major bio-plastics players, BASF and Novamont, have both launched highly sustainable solutions for fresh-food packaging in two major compostable cling film breakthroughs. BASF SE offers certified compostable ecovio material, while Novamont provides MATER-BI material replacing the hard-to-recycle conventional plastics like polyethylene (PE) while increasing product shelf-life, thus tackling both plastic pollution and food waste simultaneously.



North America Holds a Major Share



The North America market is extensively driven by increasing sales of industrial starches in the United States. Globally, the United States is the largest producer of corn with a production of 366.6 million metric ton in 2018-2019, which is utilized in various application areas, including the production of starch. In January 2020, Tate & Lyle introduced a range of non-GMO ingredients, including starches made from dent corn of the country for its application in jelly confections and processed cheese for the enhancement of their texture. In 2019, an upsurge of 63% in the wheat production was witnessed in the country compared to the previous year. Additionally, the country also imports wheat for its domestic consumption, thus, catering to the Mexican wheat starch market and further catering to the North America market.



Competitive Landscape

The global industrial starch market ingredient market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players competing for market share. Archer Daniels Midland Company holds the dominant position in the market. New product launch and innovations is a major strategy adopted by companies to strengthen their business. The strategy of forming new agreements and partnerships with local players have helped the companies increase their footprint in foreign countries and release new products according to the consumers’ changing preferences, and leverage on the expertise on these small regional companies.



