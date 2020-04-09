ProVen VCT plc





Issue of equity





9 April 2020

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) announce an allotment on 9 April 2020 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 27 January 2020. 1,977,091 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 66.6p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 65.1p per Ordinary Share. Following this allotment, the Company's offer is effectively fully subscribed and, as announced on 10 March 2020, it is closed to further applications.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 170,580,786 Ordinary Shares.

