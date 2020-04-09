WASHINGTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Information Resource Corp. (SIRC), a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and trusted IT services provider, is proud to announce it has been named a NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract holder. The SEWP Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) offers a wide range of capabilities to all federal agencies, providing hardware, software, and professional services.



“The SEWP Office’s core goal is to excel in customer support and service to the federal agencies they serve,” said Ajay Gandhi, SIRC COO. “We are very excited to now offer our government customers this procurement vehicle for acquiring solutions from our cutting-edge technology partners and to enable them to meet their HubZone and WOSB goals.”

SIRC’s award currently covers Products and Professional services in Group C and has an effective ordering period through April 30, 2025. The company has partnered with leading solutions providers including Adobe, Blackberry, Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, HID, IBM, Micro Focus, Nutanix, RSA, Salesforce, SAP, Snowflake, Symantec, Tableau, UiPath, and Veritas. Plus, SIRC’s combined decades of partnership with distributors such as Carahsoft Technology Corp. help the company offer a best-of-breed solution for addressing key government initiatives. These strong relationships pave the way for faster and smoother transactions resulting in quality solutions.

Despite recent environmental conditions, SIRC’s team is dedicated to delivering upon our mission and is available to answer any questions from our partners and customers. Our people and our customer-oriented values are the cornerstones of our business in this fast paced technology arena, and the SIRC team is ready and available to assist you with your software and services requirements on time and within budget.

To learn more about our products and services, visit https://sirc.net/sewp or send us an email at govt@sirc.net .

About SIRC

For more than 25 years, SIRC has focused on exceeding the expectations of our customers with IT software and professional services. Our vision and mission is to ensure we bring the latest information in technology and innovation, provide options for the best solutions based on environmental factors, and assist with the dedication and expertise of our staff.

Contact: