OMAHA, Neb., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (the “Company” or “Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced a series of initiatives the Company has implemented to support the global community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Solutions for Remote Learning Needs

With many schools moving to remote learning due to COVID-19, Intrado is providing remote classroom technologies to ensure students remain safe, engaged, and productive. The Company is offering free collaboration tools to help with distance learning. Over 500 free licenses have been provided to date with many more schools in the evaluation stage.

Expanded Health Advocate Access to COVID-19 Resources

Intrado’s Health Advocate is providing access to COVID-19 resources and materials to the public via a dedicated page on its website. Health Advocate is providing resources to help employers and their employees during this uniquely challenging and stressful time. Personal Health Advocates, including doctors, nurses, behavioral health and other experts, are also assisting members and their families in navigating the healthcare system, improving their health, and managing the stress associated with concerns around COVID-19.

Mass Notifications Setup Fees Waived

With Intrado’s Notification Solutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and schools can send time-sensitive updates to employees, patients, or students in any language on multiple devices through voice, SMS text, or email. The Company is waiving all setup fees through June 30, 2020.

Some of the top healthcare organizations in the world have been quickly deployed on the new Intrado Patient Messenger platform. Intrado has delivered millions of messages on their behalf, everything from large scale public awareness campaigns to micro-targeted API-driven messages (e.g. at pop up testing sites where patients get a text message instruction to wait in their car and then another when it is time to report for their test). The Company has also recently rolled out a secure SMS/portal delivery of COVID-19 test results for a few large hospitals with plans to deploy it more broadly nationally.

Expanded Work from Home Support

In partnership with Cisco, current Intrado Webex clients can temporarily expand their Webex usage for a 90-day period, while new and non-Webex Intrado clients may request a free 90-day license, including unlimited full-featured meetings for up to 200 participants, toll dial-in and VoIP audio, and unlimited messaging through Webex Teams to keep remote workers connected. For on-demand audio meetings, Intrado’s Unified Meeting 5 is available for a 90-day free trial providing a toll dial-in number or VoIP for up to 150 people at a time.

Intrado Foundation Donations

Intrado is committed to corporate social responsibility and continuing efforts to provide charitable support where it is needed most. The goal of the Intrado Foundation is to further health, wellness, and education in the communities in which Intrado staff work, live, and serve customers. Given the COVID-19 Crisis, the Foundation is financially supporting organizations that are dedicated to combating pressing issues such as food insecurity, education inequality, and is supporting first responders across the globe. The Foundation has also asked Intrado employees to nominate worthy organizations in their local communities for future COVID-19 related donations.

FCC Chairman’s Pledge to Keep Americans Connected

Intrado was one of dozens of telecoms to sign the FCC Chairman’s Pledge to Keep America Connected, ensuring uninterrupted service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Intrado is trying to do our part to support our communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are proud that our technology is being utilized to benefit the public during a period of significant uncertainty for the country and the world.”

For more information about Intrado’s response to COVID-19, please visit: intrado.com/response-to-covid-19 .

