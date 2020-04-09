Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

April 9, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Correction: Invitation to the Aspo Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

This is a correction to Aspo Plc’s stock exchange release issued on April 9, 2020 at 9.30. The stock exchange release incorrectly announced the due date for temporarily entering a holder of nominee registered shares into the shareholders´ register of the company. It was stated in the release that a holder of nominee registered shares shall be temporarily entered into the shareholders´ register of the company on April 24, 2020 by 10.00 a.m. at the latest. The correct date is April 28, 2020 by 10.00 a.m. at the latest. Below is the corrected section in its entirety and the corrected invitation is attached to this release.

Holder of a nominee registered share

A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the registration in the shareholders’ register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account management organization of the custodian bank will register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting, to be temporarily entered into the shareholders´ register of the company on April 28, 2020 by 10.00 a.m. at the latest. With respect to nominee registered shares the temporary entry into the shareholders’ register is considered as registration for the Shareholders’ Meeting.

A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on the record date April 21, 2020 would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders’ register.

ASPO Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko– is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Attachment