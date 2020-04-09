LONG BEACH, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TherapyTravelers, the leading placement firm that connects the finest speech and language pathologists and other special needs therapists with school districts and students, today announced a new program that quickly and efficiently sets up remote therapy frameworks. The program has helped over 250 therapists connect with school districts to provide critical teletherapy to special needs students. In the past three weeks, TherapyTravelers has provided remote therapy to roughly 10,000 students, giving them the critical support they need, even when on-site care is no longer available due to abrupt school closures. Also announced today, TherapyTravelers has hired teletherapy veteran Margaret Curley as Manager of Remote Education and Teleservices to support this initiative, and help expand teletherapy offerings for all clients in the future.



Ms. Curley leverages two decades of experience as a speech and language pathologist, with nearly ten years providing her services online via teletherapy while serving as a consultant to help school districts offer remote therapy services. By adding Ms. Curley, TherapyTravelers extends its ability to connect therapists to the districts and students who hire them. Ms. Curley’s hire, and the fast-track remote therapy program, is particularly important given the massive number of school closures prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, and the fact that students with special needs need continuity to avoid regression.

“Teletherapy is an effective and efficient way to provide even the most difficult types of therapy and counseling to students, and I truly believe it is the wave of the future,” said Ms. Curley. “I’m thrilled to work with TherapyTravelers to help all of their top-notch therapists offer remote therapy as an option to their students.”

School closures due to coronavirus have already impacted at least 124,000 U.S. public and private schools and affected at least 55.1 million students. (1) To help districts, TherapyTravelers has launched comprehensive remote education services and a webinar program to help educate school districts and train their staff on practical implementation of remote education strategies and services. More than two thousand instructors have participated in the webinar series in the last two weeks.

TherapyTravelers offers remote education services in the following areas:

remote-education strategy implementation advisors

remote-education trainers

speech-language pathologists

occupational therapists

physical therapists

school psychologists

social workers

LMFT

behavioral therapists

behavioral interventionists

special education teachers

general education teachers

“School districts have been confronted with a sudden and urgent need to support their special needs students,” said Geneva Milne, CEO of TherapyTravelers. “They’ve never had to address a critical need this quickly before. We are thankful to have been able to add Margaret at this time, and are encouraged about the dramatic adoption of teletherapy for the students who rely on it during this unusual time. Our incredible therapists have been providing premier care to children nationwide for almost ten years, and are all committed to exploring the most efficient ways to deliver this critical service to the districts and students we work with, to ensure that these students can continue to manifest their full potential.”

“I am so glad to be part of the TherapyTravelers team,” continued Ms. Curley. “It’s great to be part of an organization that is so dedicated to providing unwavering care from any place, at any time, to ensure every student gets the support they need.”

If you are a therapist, a parent of a child who utilizes special needs therapy, or a school district in need of remote therapy services, contact TherapyTravelers at info@therapytravelers.com. We invite you to visit https://therapytravelers.com/webinars/ to view educational webinars and other resources that will quickly help you start teletherapy services and improve therapy results.

About TherapyTravelers:

TherapyTravelers places the finest therapists on both local and travel assignments in school districts across the United States. The TherapyTravelers family is made up of Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, School Psychologists, Social Workers, School Nurses, Special Education Teachers, BCBAs, and Behavior Interventionists. Learn more at www.therapytravelers.com.

