Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size 2018 by Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, and Interaction Solution), by Operation (Rule Based and Knowledge Based), by Type (Tools and Services), by Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

This market research report on Robotic Process Automation industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historical developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Additionally, the report comprises the current status & future revenue generation avenues of the market at global as well as regional and country levels. The global Robotic Process Automation market is segmented based on process, operation, type, industry, and geography.

This report also examines various aspects of the Robotic Process Automation industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the Robotic Process Automation industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

Robotic Process Automation is one of the most innovative disrupting technologies presenting the culmination of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Robotic Process Automation can be defined as an application of technology by which machine learning and artificial intelligence are leveraged to handle a high volume, repetitive tasks. Robotic Process Automation allows the employees in an organization to configure the software to capture and interpret existing applications for manipulating data, processing transactions, communicating with other systems and triggering responses. Robotic Process Automation or RPA share some similarities with traditional IT automation while a major point of difference between these two is RPA’s ability to learn itself and adapt to the changing situations, something a traditional IT automation setup lacks. The potential applications are huge, with enormous market demand for both commercial and research purposes.

RPA technology is expected to gain with the growing cloud adoption. Growing trends of services like SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS are also anticipated to boost the market growth. Rapidly increasing e-commerce industry is one of the major factors which is an addition to the growth of the RPA market. Online sales around the world are increasing and in the United States, they are going to double by 2023. Market players are also playing a crucial role in the proliferation of the technology as they devote more to their R&D budget. The absorption of technology in the retail industry is driving market growth. RPA can help an array of industries which have been plagued by many pain points like the rising cost of production, unreliable supply, and labor availability. Some studies estimate that more than USD 2 trillion can be saved by automating half of the tasks performed by humans.

Region-Wise, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global Robotic Process Automation market. This is owing to the presence of major industry players, the presence of VCs and startups

