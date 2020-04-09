LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced it will be rolling out its new, ready-to-drink smoothie line, “Twist & Go”™, to the Pasco County School District in Florida. The initial order is for over 240,000 bottles in the first month alone and Barfresh anticipates a high, ongoing monthly usage. “Twist & Go”™ will be available next week to students of Pasco County who continue to receive breakfast and lunch assistance during the temporary closure of their schools due to COVID-19. Once these schools reopen, the smoothies will be available on each school’s breakfast menu and offered on an a la carte basis throughout the rest of the day.



“Twist & Go”™ is a healthy, on-the-go option providing students 5 grams of protein as the smoothies contain four ounces of yogurt and a half-cup of fruit/fruit juice. These smoothies contain no added sugars, no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors and come in two great tasting flavors: strawberry banana and peach.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "We are very excited to expand our partnership with the Pasco County School District and introduce their student body to our new “Twist & Go”™ smoothies. This new offering significantly increases our penetration within this school district alone, doubling the school locations being served from kids in approximately 50 schools to kids in approximately 100 schools. It also serves as a complement to our easy pour bulk product in the schools we already service and shortens the sell-in process with new schools as there is no customer equipment required. Based on our initial success with Pasco County we have confidence this rollout will be the first of many new school districts to adopt our new “Twist & Go”™ smoothie offerings.”

Stephanie Spicknall, RD, LD, Food & Nutrition Services Assistant Director of Pasco County Schools, commented, “We are thrilled to introduce the “Twist & Go”™ smoothies to our students. We have never been more challenged to feed students than we have the last several weeks during school closures. Since the “Twist & Go”™ smoothie contains two components (fruit/meat alternate) it will provide students a clean label, refreshing product they’ll love while giving relief to the exhausted staff packaging meals. It’s a win-win. We look forward to returning to school as the “Twist & Go”™ smoothie will be an excellent addition to our robust breakfast in the classroom and a la carte vending programs. As a Registered Dietitian you are always looking for products that meet student acceptability while providing essential nutrients. “Twist & Go”™ smoothies are a great source of calcium and protein for busy students on the go - a product that surely meets all the check boxes!”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

