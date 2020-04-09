Tampa, Florida, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonsa Health (“Bonsa” or the “Company”), a leading tech-driven provider of prescription fulfillment solutions, proudly announces plans to make free pharmacy consultation and medication delivery available to users of the new HOMECARE2GO™ app, an innovative online resource for researching post-acute healthcare options by touch using mobile app or by click using website. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s recent April 6, 2020 announcement regarding its partnership with Encore Telemedicine.

Now available in Texas, HOMECARE2GO™ is an integrated, member-driven platform that enables patients, family members, or healthcare professionals to learn more about providers across a wide range of service categories, including home healthcare, non-medical home care, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, long term acute care facilities, visiting doctors, and mobile diagnostics, among others, before committing to any decision.

“Think of the HOMECARE2GO™ PLATFORM as the ‘Yelp’ of everything in healthcare,” said TJ Patel DPT, Founder and President of the Wellcared Platform (Parent company of HOMECARE2GO™ PLATFORM). “By downloading the mobile application or logging on to the website, HOMECARE2GO members can access a full list of providers that meet distinct criteria—specifically by location and type of insurance accepted—then compare, based on availability and star ratings.”

“Better yet, the platform is always free to use,” he continued. “And, in the coming months, our service to the ‘Lone Star State’ will soon grow as we finalize efforts to expand into Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana.”

The increasing capacity for telehealth resources like HOMECARE2GO™ to help people avoid unnecessary travel and possible exposure to the coronavirus struck a chord with John Asfour, Chief Operations Officer of Bonsa Health. In his view, this “partnership in progress” not only offers patients a new tool for improving choice in healthcare, but also goes an important step further.

“Bonsa Health is always here for patients who have come to rely on free medication delivery,” explained Asfour. “For us, our primary goal is to make every transaction as seamless and hassle-free as possible—an advantage that now comes built-right-in with the HOMECARE2GO app.”

Future functionality will enable users to browse reviews, find nearby in-network providers, and connect online with just one tap, delivering a premium healthcare experience across the board.

“Patients are looking for one simple solution to make better healthcare choices,” Patel concluded. “In HOMECARE2GO™, we’re giving them a great place to begin—and end—the search.”

The HOMECARE2GO app is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for FREE. For additional details or to download the app directly from the company website, visit homecare2go.com/.

Learn more about Bonsa Health at bonsahealth.com.

About HOMECARE2Go™ Platform

HOMECARE2Go is an online-based, technology driven solution for researching post-acute care options based on service categories, available locations, and types of insurances accepted. The platform is free for any patients, families, licensed healthcare professionals, and healthcare marketing professionals for inquiry or referral purposes in the following service categories: home healthcare, home care, durable medical equipment, hospice, skilled nursing facility, pharmacy, visiting doctors, senior living facilities, mobile diagnostic, long-term acute care hospital, and in-patient rehab. Learn more at www.homecare2go.com.

About Bonsa Health

Bonsa Health was designed to put patients at the center of the healthcare circle, giving them the ability to make better, more affordable prescription refill decisions. Built on a brand-new, technologically advanced “hub-style” framework, Bonsa operates at the intersection among medication manufacturers, prescribing physicians, and independent pharmacists to ensure that customers receive the medications they need at the most competitive prices available. Many Bonsa prescriptions qualify for free delivery via ScriptDrop within 3-hours of order placement. On March 27, 2020, Bonsa Health announced that it had signed a Plan of Merger Agreement with Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC: EMOR). Learn more at www.bonsahealth.com.

Forward-looking Statement

